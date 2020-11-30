While you’re deciding what movies to watch to get you into the Christmas spirit, here’s my list of the top 10 best films to consider.

“The Polar Express” (2004)

While the uncanny valley in this film might be too much for some of us, it’s hard to ignore that this is a Christmas classic. And for all the early 2000s kids that haven’t seen this one in a while, the nostalgia is real.

“It’s A Wonderful Life” (1946)

If we’re talking about classics, we have to include this 1946 film. It might be an oldie, but it’s a goodie and has a great take-away message. If you’re able to see your grandparents this year, this is a great one to watch with them.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

This one’s for all the comedy fans. You can’t go wrong with National Lampoon and this is no exception. The Griswolds never miss!

“The Holiday” (2006)

When it comes to Christmas romances, this film is the best there is, and yes, I know “Love Actually” (2003) exists. Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black make this movie great. You’ll laugh, cry and fall in love and the Christmas vibes are fantastic.

“The Grinch” (2018)

While the movie listed here is just the latest iteration of this classic Dr. Seuss story, it can easily be replaced with either the Jim Carrey version or the original 1966 television short. However you choose to do it, you have to get some Grinch in your holiday movie marathon.

“Home Alone” (1990)

This Christmas movie makes the list for Macaulay Culkin’s iconic pose alone. Kevin’s Christmas adventures will never fail to bring a smile to your face, and remember, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992) is just as classic as the original.

“The Santa Clause” (1994)

Who doesn’t love a cranky Tim Allen turning into a jolly Santa Clause? This one also has great sequels in “The Santa Clause 2″ (2002) and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” (2006).

“Die Hard” (1988)

There is a lot of debate over whether this one is even a Christmas movie, but it’s set at Christmastime and that’s good enough for me. From Bruce Willis’ badass moments to Alan Rickman’s iconic villain, this film is top-notch and should definitely make your Christmas movie to-watch list.

“Elf” (2003)

Anyone who’s seen this movie — and let’s face it, who hasn’t — knows this needs no explanation. Will Ferrell as a grown adult raised by North Pole elves trying to navigate New York City. That’s all you need to know.

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

This is the ultimate Christmas movie. With tongues stuck to flagpoles, BB-guns, leg lamps and so much more, this movie has it all. The nostalgia, the humor and the sentimentality of this film is perfection in every way. Plus, it’s always played on TV all day long on Christmas, so you can enjoy it over and over again.

No matter which films you decide to add to your Christmas movie marathon, make sure to take some time to get into the spirit and relax. We all need a little magic, especially this year.