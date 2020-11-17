Food is often the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Italian culture.

Week of Italian Cuisine in the World is a festival that celebrates Italian food and culinary traditions as a hallmark of Italian cultural identity. It also celebrates how Italian culinary influence can be seen internationally.

For the past four years, Week of Italian Cuisine in the World has taken place all over the world in cities such as San Francisco, Hong Kong and Chicago.

UW-Madison’s Department of Italian has hosted a variety of events centering around a theme. Due to COVID-19, the 5th annual Week of Italian Cuisine in the World at UW-Madison will be held virtually.

This year’s Week of Italian Cuisine is dedicated to the author of “La scienza in cucina e l’arte di mangiar bene” or “Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well,” and father of modern Italian cuisine, Pellegrino Artusi. This year marks the bicentennial anniversary of his birth.

Below is the scheduled events for the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World. All the events take place in U.S. Central Time.

Monday, Nov. 16, 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.: “Quanto Basta” (“As Needed,” 2018) directed by Francesco Falaschi. “Quanto Basta” is the story of a friendship between Chef Arturo, who had been imprisoned and is serving community service at a center for young adults with autism, and Guido, one of his students with a passion for cooking. The film is an homage to Pellegrino Artusi. This film will be screened in Italian with English subtitles. Contact [email protected] about accessing the film.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.: “The Italian Way: Mediterranean Diet vs Food Waste” by professor of International and Comparative Agricultural Policy at the University of Bologna Andrea Segrè. His lecture will be about the Mediterranean diet and its health benefits, especially during the current pandemic. He will be discussing characteristics of the Mediterranean diet and its sustainability. This lecture will be in English and hosted over Zoom. Contact [email protected] to view this lecture.

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: “In the Kitchen with Chef Roberto Caporuscio” will be a cooking demonstration featuring UW students. Caporuscio, who is originally from Italy, currently works in New York City and is one of the leading Neapolitan Pizza makers. He will be demonstrating how to make focaccia de San Giorgio, which originates from the Genoa and Liguria regions of Italy. This demonstration will be in English. Contact [email protected] to join.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: “Conversazione con Laila Tentoni.” Laila Tentoni is the president of Casa Artusi, the first gastronomic culture center, dedicated to Italian home cookery. Tentoni will discuss the cultural significance and international impact of Pellegrino Artusi’s work, as well as the role of Casa Artusi in preserving Italian cultural tradition in Italy and abroad. This conversation will be in Italian. Contact [email protected] to join.

For more information about the Fifth Annual Week of Italian Cuisine in the World at UW, visit their schedule.