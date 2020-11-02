- Ebony Stewart’s “OCEAN:” Part of Wisconsin Union’s Black Arts Matter Festival, Stewart’s performance is dedicated to the Yoruba Goddess of the Oceans. Nov. 5 @ 6 p.m. Sign up for more info here: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/ebony-stewarts-ocean/
- Sneak Screening of “Let Him Go:” “Let Him Go” is a story about a retired sheriff grieving the loss of his son and searching for his only grandson. Nov. 5 @ 7 to 9 p.m. RSVP here: http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/LHGWUD
- Sleeping Jesus: Sleeping Jesus is a band from Winona, Minnesota. Nov 6 @ 7-8 PM. Listen here: twitch.tv/wudmusic
- An Evening with Carol Brandt: Carol Brandt is a filmmaker from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The evening features a talk with Brandt about her experiences and works. Nov. 6 @ 7 p.m. More information here: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/an-evening-with-carol-brandt/
- Camille Thomas: Camille Thomas is a cellist, playing with pianist Julien Brocal. Nov. 7 @ 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Buy tickets here: https://artsticketing.wisc.edu/Online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=A42A01E8-3AAE-41C8-88CA-7C8170D82959