- The Haunted Duck Pond Drive In: Watch a variety of spooky films, including Us, Scream and Friday the 13th at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond. Films will be screened on Oct 24, 30, and 31st. Tickets are $25 for a car of 2 people and $40 for a car with 3+ people. See more info and buy tickets here: https://northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards/duck-pond-drive-in/
- Under the Ghost Light: Under the Ghost Light is an interactive, virtual exploration of the Overture Center. The event includes short performances, instructions for a DIY Prohibition Era cocktail, learning about theatrical special effects and more. Oct 29 @ 9pm, $10 per household Buy tickets here: https://www.overture.org/events/under-the-ghost-light
- Wisconsin People & Ideas Fiction and Poetry Contest Reading: Winners of the Wisconsin People & Ideas contest will be reading their entries on October 29 @ 5pm. Sign up here: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wisconsin-people–ideas/register
- Rock the Vote Concert: Join Wisconsin Union Directorate’s concert as part of Rise Up Week. The concert will feature local musicians Disq and rapper Alexander Kain. Information on how to vote this election will be provided after the show. Oct 30 @ 7PM. Listen in here: twitch.tv/wudmusic
- We Still Here: “We Still Here” is a series of protest photographs taken over a course of 4 months. Photographer Kenechi Unachukwu is a Madison based artist that has been photographing the various protests for Black Lives Matter in Madison. The photographs will be displayed @ Gallery 1308, Union South.