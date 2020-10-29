If you’ve been on social media at all in the past year, you’ve probably seen some type of ad for HelloFresh, a meal kit service that delivers fresh ingredients right to your door. If you’ve wondered if the convenience is too good to be true, you don’t have to wonder anymore. I tried HelloFresh for a month and here are my thoughts.

HelloFresh is a meal kit service that combines fresh ingredients and great recipes with the convenience of delivery right to your doorstep. And with so many different options for your weekly box, HelloFresh can fit anyone’s needs.

To start, you’ll choose a plan based on what type of meals you’re looking for, like meat and veggies, calorie smart or pescatarian, and how many meals you’d like to get per week, ranging from two to five in sizes of two or four servings.

Then, based on your plan, HelloFresh will choose your meals from the weekly menu. If you don’t like the default meals, you can easily swap them out for one of the many other options for that week.

Some meal options will have an added cost depending on the ingredients — for example, a steak meal might be an additional $5 per serving. In addition to swapping out the meals, you can also decide to get more or fewer meals that week than your default plan, or even skip as many weeks as you want, and the price will adjust accordingly.

Now, this all seems cool, but is it as good as it sounds? The answer is, kind of. HelloFresh is a great option for college students for a few different reasons. Firstly, it’s a convenient way to make sure you always have quick, healthy, balanced meals.

The recipes are delicious and usually fairly simple, and the ingredients are fresh and well-proportioned, so the waste is minimal. Also, if you’ve never been into cooking but you want to start, this is an easy way to learn some new skills.

But though HelloFresh could be an exciting option, it does have some downsides. At around $60 for a three-meal box, it’s pretty expensive. On top of that, if you decide to get a box, you have to commit to cooking all the meals. which can be hard on your busy nights.

But, since your plan is so flexible because you’re able to skip as many weeks as you want, it could be something that you decide to treat yourself with every once in a while.

So, what’s the bottom line? If you don’t mind doing your own grocery shopping and finding your own recipes, HelloFresh may not be worth it for you. But, if you’re willing to pay the extra buck and you can commit to cooking all of the meals, it’s a fun, convenient way to get your meals.

And here’s a pro tip — if you’re interested in trying HelloFresh, make sure to Google around and find a discount code to save on your first box! Happy cooking!