It’s spooky season once again.

Time for costumes, decorations, pumpkin spice and everything nice. But what would Halloween be without an eerie, creepy, freaky playlist of the best Halloween songs of all time?

We all have classics that we know and love. “Monster Mash,” “Thriller,” “Ghostbusters” and “Halloween Theme Song” will forever hold spots on our beloved fall playlists. A spooky song never fails to conjure up some Halloween vibes. For those of you looking to get into the spirit this season, here are 20 spine-chillin’ songs to add to your playlist.

1. “Season of the Witch” — Lana Del Rey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zA4OjrpVsiY

A chill, smooth, modern spin on the classic song by Donovan. Lana Del Rey’s signature tone and breathiness give this tune an eerie, fun feel.

2. “People Are Strange” — The Doors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0Mz_IqpZX8

This 1967 song by The Doors has a fun, playful, and slightly twisted sound.

3. “Sympathy for the Devil” — Rolling Stones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f47TZePukuQ

Can you guess his name? “Sympathy for the Devil” will pose you riddles throughout this energetic and thought-provoking tune.

4. “Dracula’s Wedding” — OutKast (feat. Kelis)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JS_5aW5NJSM

A super funky hip-hop song that gets everyone BOO-gying on Halloween.

5. “Black Magic Woman” — Santana

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyQUCYl-ocs

This Halloween groove has the classic, unique Santana sound with a mystical twist.

6. “She’s My Witch” — Kip Tyler

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwps6_QB3Is

Kip Tyler’s smooth vocals, the twang of the clean 50’s guitar and the tap of the cymbals combine into a dark mid-century rock beat.

7. “Freak” — Sub Urban (feat. REI AMI)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNrKoWG7Cj0

This dark-carnival-type song has a groove with airy lyrics and heavy bass.

8. “Little Ghost” — The White Stripes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-o3ueR1tSY

A punky blues addition to the Halloween playlist with tambourines and mandolins.

9. “Psycho Killer” — Talking Heads

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eauZzwt8Ci8

This popular toe-tapping song has the classic sound of the late 70s and early 80s.

10. “A Nightmare on My Street” — The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5Cph6aDoPU

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air brings his timeless rap and hip-hop beats to this 1988 Halloween sing-along.

11. “Spooky” — Dusty Springfield

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7QzxYAjgNc

Dusty shows off her effortlessly smooth voice in this catchy tune.

12. “Freaks Come Out at Night” — Whodini

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjRHI_vfOCo

Lace up your roller skates to this classic genius 1984 rap song.

13. “Skeleton Song” — Kate Nash

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93M6qJV-cbY

The playful song about a girl and her … skeleton?

14. “Abracadabra” — Steve Miller Band

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnqV3syGMU8

Watch out! This song will reach out and grab ya.

15. “Halloween” — Misfits

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChlW283_33s

It’s Halloween Punk at its best.

16. “Vampire Sunrise (Halloween Version)” — Boy Epic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPhuOmi5CNA

This spooky song with creepy sound effects will send chills down your spine.

17. “Werewolves of London” — Warren Zevon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKtPOC3VqGs

Sure to get everyone howlin’.

18. “Witchy Woman” — The Eagles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCcEjZQQNjo

Soft rock sounds and electric lyrics make for an enchanting song.

19. “Boris the Spider” — The Who

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvFuUaCe8eY

Can you listen to this creepily descriptive song without feeling itchy?

20. “Dead Man’s Party” — Oingo Boingo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhN8SdulOFc

This song fits perfectly into any 80s teen Halloween movie.