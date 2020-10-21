It’s spooky season once again.
Time for costumes, decorations, pumpkin spice and everything nice. But what would Halloween be without an eerie, creepy, freaky playlist of the best Halloween songs of all time?
We all have classics that we know and love. “Monster Mash,” “Thriller,” “Ghostbusters” and “Halloween Theme Song” will forever hold spots on our beloved fall playlists. A spooky song never fails to conjure up some Halloween vibes. For those of you looking to get into the spirit this season, here are 20 spine-chillin’ songs to add to your playlist.
1. “Season of the Witch” — Lana Del Rey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zA4OjrpVsiY
A chill, smooth, modern spin on the classic song by Donovan. Lana Del Rey’s signature tone and breathiness give this tune an eerie, fun feel.
2. “People Are Strange” — The Doors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0Mz_IqpZX8
This 1967 song by The Doors has a fun, playful, and slightly twisted sound.
3. “Sympathy for the Devil” — Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f47TZePukuQ
Can you guess his name? “Sympathy for the Devil” will pose you riddles throughout this energetic and thought-provoking tune.
4. “Dracula’s Wedding” — OutKast (feat. Kelis)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JS_5aW5NJSM
A super funky hip-hop song that gets everyone BOO-gying on Halloween.
5. “Black Magic Woman” — Santana
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyQUCYl-ocs
This Halloween groove has the classic, unique Santana sound with a mystical twist.
Pro Picks: Jumpstart your playlist with yesterday’s songsHave you ever made a playlist you swore would never grow old, only for your ears to reject it a Read…
6. “She’s My Witch” — Kip Tyler
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwps6_QB3Is
Kip Tyler’s smooth vocals, the twang of the clean 50’s guitar and the tap of the cymbals combine into a dark mid-century rock beat.
7. “Freak” — Sub Urban (feat. REI AMI)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNrKoWG7Cj0
This dark-carnival-type song has a groove with airy lyrics and heavy bass.
8. “Little Ghost” — The White Stripes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-o3ueR1tSY
A punky blues addition to the Halloween playlist with tambourines and mandolins.
9. “Psycho Killer” — Talking Heads
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eauZzwt8Ci8
This popular toe-tapping song has the classic sound of the late 70s and early 80s.
10. “A Nightmare on My Street” — The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5Cph6aDoPU
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air brings his timeless rap and hip-hop beats to this 1988 Halloween sing-along.
Innovative company Madison Music Experience guides independent artistsIf you’re an independent artist in the Madison music scene, getting yourself grounded in the community may prove to be Read…
11. “Spooky” — Dusty Springfield
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7QzxYAjgNc
Dusty shows off her effortlessly smooth voice in this catchy tune.
12. “Freaks Come Out at Night” — Whodini
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjRHI_vfOCo
Lace up your roller skates to this classic genius 1984 rap song.
13. “Skeleton Song” — Kate Nash
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93M6qJV-cbY
The playful song about a girl and her … skeleton?
14. “Abracadabra” — Steve Miller Band
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnqV3syGMU8
Watch out! This song will reach out and grab ya.
15. “Halloween” — Misfits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChlW283_33s
It’s Halloween Punk at its best.
Madison food delivery gears up for huge influx of ordersAs the weather in Madison starts to get colder and the days begin to grow shorter, local food delivery services Read…
16. “Vampire Sunrise (Halloween Version)” — Boy Epic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPhuOmi5CNA
This spooky song with creepy sound effects will send chills down your spine.
17. “Werewolves of London” — Warren Zevon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKtPOC3VqGs
Sure to get everyone howlin’.
18. “Witchy Woman” — The Eagles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fCcEjZQQNjo
Soft rock sounds and electric lyrics make for an enchanting song.
19. “Boris the Spider” — The Who
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvFuUaCe8eY
Can you listen to this creepily descriptive song without feeling itchy?
20. “Dead Man’s Party” — Oingo Boingo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhN8SdulOFc
This song fits perfectly into any 80s teen Halloween movie.