If there’s one thing we have a lot of right now, it’s time at home. What better way to spend your weekends staying in than marathoning some great movies! I’ve compiled eight movie marathons you can do with your friends this fall.

I hope these lists inspire you to cuddle up and watch some awesome films and maybe even come up with a marathon of your own!

The Halloween Movie Marathon

With spooky season fast approaching, a Halloween movie marathon with your friends is the perfect way to celebrate safely. These films all have a Halloween-y element to them and are great ways to get into the spooky spirit.

Halloweentown (1998) The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Beetlejuice (1988) Hocus Pocus (1993) Ghostbusters (1989) Halloween (1978)

Quarantini: Lockdown drinking gamesChancellor Rebecca Blank has been a real party pooper recently. With stricter dorm guidelines and two-week lockdown of Witte and Read…

The Series Marathons

If you’re looking to fully immerse yourself into a story, binging a movie series might be for you. The movies in these franchises are great to watch with your friends and watching them all in a row will leave you feeling more attached to the film’s characters than you thought possible.

Harry Potter The Hunger Games Pirates of the Carribean Star Wars The Avengers/Marvel Cinematic Universe Twilight

The Classic Movie Marathon

Classics are movies that have stood the test of time. While there are plenty of classic films you can watch to get your movie education, here is a starter pack of the best ones.

And disclaimer: there are some aspects of these movies that are a little problematic by today’s standards, look up the history behind The Wizard of Oz for one.

The Godfather (1972) Casablanca (1942) Citizen Kane (1941) The Wizard of Oz (1939) Some Like It Hot (1959) The Graduate (1967)

As pandemic uproots lives, it’s important to make positive lifestyle changesAs many enter days of social distancing in quantities of double digits, they begin to blend together seamlessly. Each becomes Read…

The Music Movie Marathon

We haven’t been able to see live music for months and it’s really taking its toll. But even though you can’t go to a packed concert to jam out, these movies might satisfy your music fix for awhile. The music movie marathon is a mix of concert films and films about concerts that will make you feel like you’re there. If you’re a music lover, this marathon is for you!

Almost Famous (2000) Straight Outta Compton (2015) Woodstock (1970) A Star is Born (2018) Whiplash (2014) Purple Rain (1984) Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (2019)

The High School Movie Marathon

Ah, high school. You may not miss it, but these movies will do their best to make you want to go back. High school is the topic of tons of films, so if you don’t see your favorite here, add it! There’s nothing better than some good old nostalgia.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) Ferris Buller’s Day Off (1986) The Breakfast Club (1985) Superbad (2007) Clueless (1995) 21 Jump Street (2014) Back to the Future (1985)

The College Movie Marathon

Just because we can’t party the same way right now doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a good college movie. This marathon will give you all the college good vibes with none of the risk. And if you haven’t seen these movies since being in college, you’ll probably get something new from them when you watch them now.

Animal House (1978) Pitch Perfect (2012) Legally Blonde (2001) Good Will Hunting (1997) Neighbors (2014)

Spook yourself this Halloween with these three horror moviesThere is no shortage of great horror movies to watch on Halloween. We all have our favorites, but there are Read…

The Romance Movie Marathon

Whether you’re ready to fall in love or cry your eyes out about how you’ll never find a man like Ryan Gosling, this marathon is for you. These films will make you believe in love and break your heart all at the same time.

When Harry Met Sally (1989) The Notebook (2004) Crazy Rich Asians (2018) Call Me By Your Name (2017) La La Land (2016) Dirty Dancing (1987) The Princess Bride (1987)

The Action Movie Marathon

When you’re bored out of your mind and just want to go on an adventure, the Action Movie Marathon is the one to watch. Action is a pretty broad category so there are many other films that could have been added to this list, but all of these are fun, exciting and classic movies that will get your adrenaline pumping.