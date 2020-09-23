D23 EXPO 2019 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place August 23 - 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, television, games, theme parks, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA) JON FAVREAU, DAVE FILONI, PEDRO PASCAL, GINA CARANO, CARL WEATHERS, GIANCARLO ESPOSITO, TAIKA WAITITI Walt Disney Television on Flickr (confirmed safe to use)

Mandalorians, Stormtroopers and Baby Yoda. That’s right, folks, season two of “The Mandalorian” is only weeks away with, and will premiere Oct. 30.

The trailer for the new season of the hit Disney+ show just dropped, and the excitement is real. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for the latest “Star Wars” adventure.

Though production on many of the most anticipated shows and movies was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for “The Mandalorian” wrapped up in March, keeping it on track for its fall release.

The series from the mind of director and producer Jon Favreau is the first live-action series in the “Star Wars” franchise and premiered on Disney’s streaming service in November 2019.

The eight-episode first season, set in the years after the events of “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi,” followed the Mandalorian as he transported The Child — a.k.a Baby Yoda — across the galaxy.

The show boasted appearances by actors like Bill Burr, Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog, and it seems this list of guest stars will grow in season two with Rosario Dawson and Temuera Morrison — who played Jango Fett in the prequels —set to join.

And with the star-studded lineup of directors in season one including Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) it’s only right that season two would follow suit with the addition of Peyton Reed (“Ant-Man,” “Bring It On”) and Robert Rodriguez (“Spy Kids,” “Sin City”).

The episodic space-Western style stories were a refreshing addition to the “Star Wars” universe which had been tainted in the eyes of many fans due to the Disney takeover and disappointment with the subsequent films.

“The Mandalorian” was a clear divergence from the usual stories of the “Star Wars” universe with no traditional lightsabers or Sith. But while the Jedi were noticeably absent from the first season of the show, it seems that the mysterious race of sorcerers may be making an appearance this year.

Though we don’t know much, season two is sure to be exciting and, of course, filled with Baby Yoda. This is the way.