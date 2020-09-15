Madison Bike Week Sept 12-20: Madison Bikes annual event, 9/12-20. For more information and the schedule visit: https://www.madisonbikes.org/events/bikeweek/

Virtual Trivia Night with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum: The museum hosts a virtual trivia night for the public. Sept 15 @ 7 p.m., sign up here: https://wisvetsmuseum.com/wisvetsevent/trivia-night-3/

What Does the 1918 Flu Pandemic Teach Us about the Economic Impacts of COVID-19? P resented by Tessa Conroy, assistant professor at UW-Madison’s Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics. Sept 15 @ 6-7:15 PM. More info here: https://today.wisc.edu/events/view/152392

Fall 2020 Visiting Artist Colloquium: Pr esenting works by artist Laylah Amatullah Barrayn . Sept 16 @ 5-6:15 PM More information at: https://art.wisc.edu/public-programs/