Adjusting to a new “normal” of self-quarantine can prove especially difficult when trying to maintain one’s mental health. As the University of Wisconsin shifted to online courses, many are faced with the challenge of adapting to online coursework.

Quarantine regulations limit the amount of time one can spend outside to mitigate the spread of the virus. These precautionary measures can feel isolating when having to establish a new routine that involves many hours inside.

Listening to your body and supporting your needs is more critical now than ever as we navigate this pandemic.

The most important thing is to try to remain healthy. To do so, stay up to date on information from your local officials and act accordingly.

Many states have enforced self-quarantine, leaving most businesses entirely closed. In order to stay healthy, stay at home as much as you can. When taking trips to a grocery store, practice social distancing and try to minimize your contact with others.

Your physical health is of a priority, but your mental health is an important aspect of your overall health as well.

In order to prioritize your mental health during the quarantine, listen to your body. Many of us are spending more time on social media platforms than during our regular routines. Various news outlets and influencers are publishing content about the best ways to remain healthy during this time.

While many of these tips may prove useful, recognize what might work for one individual might not necessarily work for you. Allow yourself to feel the effects of change and embrace the difficulty within that. It’s okay to feel scared, confused and uncertain of what the future holds. It is okay to feel exactly how you feel.

If you are able, try to spend some time outside. Before doing so, be sure to check local officials as your ability to do so may be limited. If you can afford to spend a little time outside, however, go for it.

I’ve walked my dog every single day and the short burst of time outside is a refreshing change of pace. If going outside isn’t an option for you, crack a window. Getting some fresh air in any way can really feel nice when cooped up inside all day long.

Transitioning to online courses for the rest of the semester isn’t easy. Many professors are working in order to accommodate students’ needs during this transition period. Online courses come with their own set of challenges though, and may hinder your capacity to focus.

If you are experiencing an inability to focus, here are some tips that have helped me.

First, I’ve cleared out the desk in my bedroom, establishing a space for myself that is comfortable and designated for doing my homework. Though I switch it up and do homework in other spaces, it’s nice to have a go-to place to feel productive.

Second, I’ve been using my planner religiously. Keeping track of my class schedule has proven especially difficult during the quarantine. In order to stay on track, fill in your planner with your online class schedule. Outlining your schedule and writing out the assignments you must complete can really help clear your head.

Additionally, reach out to the people you care about. Self-quarantining can feel isolating especially when you are far from people you really care about. Take the time out of your week to check in on the people who matter to you. Catching up with your support networks can really improve your own mental well-being as you’re reminded of the people who care about you.

As Chancellor Rebecca Blank said, “I share the disappointment of students and employees who were anticipating Terrace chairs, sunny days on Bascom and all of the events that make spring special at UW-Madison. This is not the semester that any of us wanted.” This semester has challenged all of us as we adjust to a new normal. It is important now more than ever to check in with yourself in order to feel mentally equipped to tackle this online semester.