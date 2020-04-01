March has been a hectic month for music releases, with several highly anticipated projects from a variety of artists including Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off March on a strong note with her EP “Suga.”

According to pitchfork, she had originally intended to release her debut album in May, but released “Suga” instead because she felt she “had to hurry up and put out an EP.”

The project is a strong reminder of Megan Thee Stallion’s undeniable ability to spit bars, and her song “Savage” has been a hit on TikTok recently.

Arguably the most anticipated and successful album of March is Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake” which came after a three year album hiatus and all sorts of social media drama between Uzi and his label. The album finally released on March 6 and was immediately followed up by 14 new tracks entitled “LUV vs. The World 2” just seven days later.

Don Toliver’s “Heaven or Hell” also released March 13, and was frankly a disappointment following his strong appearances on Travis Scott’s “JACKBOYS” project. Toliver’s voice sounds good throughout the project, but none of the songs hit in a unique way, and the project mostly sounds like a watered down version of Travis Scott’s music.

The Weeknd’s “After Hours” released March 20, as the Canadian singer put out his most complete and satisfying project since 2016’s “Starboy.” The Weekend uses his dreamy sound to tell a story of pain and pleasure with some of his most potent production to date.

Childish Gambino surprised everyone with a new album entitled “3.15.20” March 22. The album is as wacky and experimental as ever, with brilliant touches of soul and funk reminiscent of “Awaken, My Love!” and some occasional rapping on songs like “12.38.” Childish Gambino fans will definitely enjoy some songs on this project, but it lacks the cohesiveness to make it stand apart from Gambino’s other albums.

PARTYNEXTDOOR is another highly touted R&B artist who hasn’t released music for years, and his album “PARTYMOBILE” finally broke his drought of no music with a truly compelling project. PARTYNEXTDOOR’s voice is one of my personal favorites in R&B, and after four years of inactivity, I’m glad he was able to cap off March with a strong release.

For more March releases, here is a comprehensive list of music from this month.