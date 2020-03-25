The recent outbreak of coronavirus has forced everyone to self-quarantine in their homes and practice social-distancing. These measures require many of us to adjust our normal daily routines to accommodate long days spent inside.

Because of this, many of us are spending more time scrolling through our feeds aching for entertainment.

Whether you have finished binge watching the shows you had always meant to watch, or you simply just want some suggestions, here are six media recommendations to check out during the quarantine.

Movie: “Parasite”

On the first day of Spring Break, I went to see “Parasite” in theaters with my parents. Little did I know, theaters would close the next morning but I am grateful to have seen it on the big screen. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the movie introduces us to the Kim family as they individually start working for the illustrious Park family. Slowly the two families converge as the film forces audiences to consider the complexities of classism. This movie is available for purchase, and absolutely worth the money!

Movie: “Pete Davidson’s Alive from New York”

Need a laugh? Try Pete Davidson’s stand-up special “Alive from New York.” Davidson honestly talks about his past relationships, living with his mom and gives the audience a hilarious perspective on working at SNL. Stream his special on Netflix.

TV Show: “I Am Not Okay With This”

If you like “Stranger Things,” check out “I Am Not Okay With This,” a Netflix original series that underscores the complexity of being a teenager, especially once protagonist Syd discovers her special powers. With the help of a few friends, she explores her powers, sexuality and her relentlessly adorable relationship with her little brother.

TV Show: “High Fidelity”

Available on Hulu, “High Fidelity” explores the rollercoaster that is experiencing real love. The show follows Rob, played by Zoe Kravitz, as she navigates the ways in which her most epic heartbreaks have shaped who she is. Kravitz owns her own record store and has great banter with her two best friends as together they explore great music, great bands and great beer.

Music: “3.15.20” by Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino surprised fans with the release of his fourth studio album “3.15.20.” “3.15.20” once again displays Gambino’s willingness to experiment with new sounds. The album confronts societal injustices and even serves as a soundtrack of sorts to the anxieties that we are facing through this pandemic. “3.15.20” is now streaming on all platforms.

Music: “After Hours” by The Weeknd

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, “After Hours,” which features smash hit “Blinding Lights.” This album capitalizes on The Weeknd’s signature sound that pushes the boundaries of a given genre. His iconic break-up album feels suited to these troubled times. “After Hours” is now streaming on all platforms.