New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebration is hard to top by any city, but Madison businesses are doing what they can to bring decent activities and food to the week of Fat Tuesday.

Mardi Gras celebrates the day before Ash Wednesday — the start of Christian Lent in which faith-followers “fast” a specific food or activity. French for “Fat Tuesday,” the traditional celebration has taken a more cultural meaning that includes people of all beliefs. Basically, it’s a time to party and gorge on your guilty pleasures.

Mardi Gras traces back to medieval Europe — specifically France — before finding its way to the American territories in the 17th century. New Orleans was founded by French colonists and started America’s first festival in 1703.

Today, the city is famous for its colorful, costume-clad parades with purple, yellow and green masks and streamers. It’s a major bucket list item to go to one of these celebrations.

While Madison’s Mardi Gras is nowhere near the size of New Orleans’, the city has a few beaded necklaces up their sleeves. With that in mind, here are a few opportunities to get happy and “gras” on Mardi.

The Sett

Through the Wisconsin Union, The Sett presents its seventh annual Mardi Gras with a New Orleans-style buffet. Union South’s restaurant will feature bayou cuisine, including the delectable, multi-colored King Cake.

The full menu is posted on their website at $14.99 a person and $39 “Mardi Gras For Two” for a takeout special. For your fix of gumbo, jambalaya and crawfish boil, head over to Union South tomorrow, Feb. 25.

Mardi Gras Bowling Tournament

Union South is also hosting a Mardi Gras-themed bowling tournament with a standard three-game format. Prizes will go out to the top three bowlers and instructions will be announced when the competition starts at 8 p.m. Registry is free at the Sett Recreation front desk.

UW Dining Specials

All UW Markets are offering a special Mardi Gras Lunch, bringing out classic Creole dishes for the student body. The amount of options depends on the dining hall you visit, but Gordon Dining and Event Center will offer themed foods in almost all of their venues. For a cheap po’ boy and a decently decorated atmosphere, head to your nearest dining hall.

Essen Haus

Essen Haus is Madison’s authentic German restaurant and drinking hall, and it’s hosting “Mardi Gras & Fasching.” Starting 3 p.m. Tuesday, participants are welcome to wear costumes and masks as they sip on alcohol specials and chow down on the exclusive Mari Gras Menu. The band “Copper Box” will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., so be sure to make it in time for this special party.

While most of these options are available on campus, there are plenty of other ways to get involved with Madison’s Fat Tuesday. Look out for downtown specials and events as you prowl the streets to feed your fun and greedy cravings.