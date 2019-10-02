As a senior, I often ponder what little time I have left in college and what new commitments I can take on before I leave Madison for good. With new opportunities still appearing, it is hard to consciously reject situations which seem promising, but are ultimately too much for me to adequately pursue in my few months left.

Relationships with other people, be it with friends or partners, are especially confounding situations to confront when one is about to leave their habitat. Students do not just experience this at graduation — university transfers and study abroad experiences often leave students with a sense of expiring time.

But you don’t need to sacrifice exploring new relationships when you know you are leaving campus. Sure, you don’t have a long time, but following these tips will ensure it will be a good time.

Hump Day: What to do if you fall in love with your best friendWhen we fall in love it can be so fast and overwhelming that we can’t help but know we’re falling Read…

Let the other person know

Even if you’re planning on leaving campus, it doesn’t mean everyone you meet is in the same boat. If someone seems like they are interested in pursuing relations with you, make sure they know you won’t be around for long as soon as you can. This can alleviate any tensions of dishonesty which may arise, as well as stress a loose and fun relationship.

Focus on friendship

No matter where you are, you can always maintain a friendship with a former flame. Get to know the person like you would any other friend. Likewise, don’t start envisioning a romantic dream where all of your life plans fall to the wayside just for this one situation to work out. When you end up leaving school, your friends are always just a text away. It’s like time never passed.

Hump day: Eliminating stigma of our emotionsI was going to do a piece on non-sexual acts to perform while in bed. It was going to be Read…

Check off your bucket list with them

Is there a restaurant you’ve always wanted to try but never got around to it? Dying to see a new view of town? Try new experiences with your last minute flings to fulfill your last wishes in Madison. There is nothing like experiencing something new, and the spontaneity adds an extra layer of fun to the experience.

Don’t sweat it

Perhaps the best part about relationships when you’re only around for a short time is that if it doesn’t work out, you’ll only be in proximity with that person for a short period of time. This takes an immense amount of pressure off of the relationship, leading to amazingly stress-free times.