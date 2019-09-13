Following the release of their fourth album and topping Billboard’s Alternative Songs airplay chart, The Head and the Heart is coming to perform at the Sylvee Sept. 15 and 16.

Jonathan Russell, one of the band members, said the group’s music tells stories. Russell said before he even began playing music, he was always writing down ideas, such as theories on life. Russell said these ideas eventually turned into lyrics, which narrated stories.

The band is known to play American indie folk music, and Russell agreed, but he said the band is more “folk-ish.” Russell said The Head and The Heart doesn’t limit themselves to one type of music.

“Everyone’s personalities are super different,” Russell said.

The group’s personalities form their narrative music because everybody in the group writes, whether it’s lyrics or music, Russell added. He explained that everyone in the group contributes to the music.

When Russell first began playing, he had to teach himself instruments and theory — like a discovery process. He had to catapult himself into his music.

“I didn’t really know what I was looking for,” Russell said.

Now, the group is still discovering new types of harmonies and sounds they like and is continuously changing their music to fit a beat that works best for them, Russell said.

After having released their third album, “Signs of Light,” the band released their fourth album earlier this year. Called “Living Mirage,” the album is one accomplishment among many for The Head and The Heart. That list of accomplishments includes playing on the “Today” show, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.”

Though an experienced performer and he loves being on stage, Russell said he’s still an introvert. Though groups can feel overwhelming for him, he said the stage allows you to be more than who you are.

“The story feels more alive in front of people,” Russell said.

He said he can have more of a one-on-one relationship with his songs when he’s on stage. It’s about trusting the universe a bit, he said.

For a band that’s been together for 10 years, Russell said they still feel young. He said he loves Madison and is excited to bring new energy to the campus.

Tickets for the Sunday show are already sold out, but people can still purchase tickets for the Monday night show at the Sylvee’s website.