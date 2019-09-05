The Taste of Madison may have come and gone, but the Dane County Farmers’ Market is here, outside and around the Capitol every Wednesday and Saturday until mid-November to fill your desires to eat delicious locally grown produce, baked goods and much, much more.

If you are new to the University of Wisconsin, new to the area in general or just forgot about the farmers’ market, we are here to tell you how great it is.

The Wednesday market is located on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and occurs between 8:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., while the Saturday market is located on the Capitol Square and occurs between 6:15 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

The two-day event Taste of Madison features everything a city can squeeze into a two-day span. It is important to show off the fun, unique qualities that make a city what it is and that is why we love the Taste of Madison.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market is more intimate, however, and serves to provide opportunity for and promote marketing and sales for fresh, Wisconsin-grown farm products.

This is a unique opportunity for local farmers who utilize the market because they are not only showing off their hard work, but they have an opportunity to directly sell their products, educate, and form relationships with urban locals and students.

From fruits and vegetables to chicken and duck eggs to bar cookies and cider and, my personal favorite, the pastries, the Dane County Farmers’ Market offers a unique variety of must-have eats.

Whether you seek a mid-day escape from a long day of work or class on a Wednesday or you are looking for something fun to do with friends on a Saturday morning, the farmers’ market is always a viable option with so much to try and learn each time you go.

There is limited time left to enjoy these outdoor markets while its warm, and knowing the harsh Wisconsin winter is looming, there is limited time to enjoy these outdoor markets during the fall.

Get out and enjoy the Wednesday and Saturday markets while you can!

Fortunately, Dane County also puts on a Holiday and Late Winter Market at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center and The Madison Senior Center, respectively, while these outdoor markets are out of session.

To get the full scoop, a lot of this information and more can be found on the Dane County Farmers’ Market website: https://dcfm.org/