Cooking always looks like it requires effort. That’s why people go out to eat so often.
Part of the allure of effort depends on presentation. If something looks beautiful on a plate, most assume it took days to craft the recipe and ingredients to perfection.
I prefer to use my microwave, but that doesn’t mean I skimp out on delicious meals right in my apartment.
In today’s no effort eat, restaurant quality-shrimp is paired with minute rice and cheap portabella mushrooms to created a threesome made in foodie heaven.
Shrimp with Caramelized Mushrooms a la Fresh Madison Market
Makes 1 serving (We know you’re probably alone)
Ingredients/ Materials
- 7 frozen “easy-peel” shrimp, which is typically on sale at Fresh Madison Market.
- 1/2 cup instant rice
- 1/2 cup water
- 2-3 mini portabella mushrooms, which is also sometimes on sale for 3/$5 at Fresh, but one package will only cost $1.67 if bought individually.
- 1/4 tablespoon butter
- Seasonings to taste
- 1 frying pan
- 1 fork
- 1 spatula
- 1 knife
- 2 bowls
Instructions
- Prior to heating the pan, combine 1/2 cup rice and water in bowl, microwave for 3 minutes. Cut mushrooms stem-up into thin slices. Thaw shrimp by placing them in bowl under running water for a minute, then peel off shell from sides and bottom.
- Place half of butter in pan and set it on a high heat stove-top. Wait until it crackles.
- Add cut mushrooms and fleck of water into pan, stir occasionally with spatula.
- Once one side of mushrooms are a golden brown, add shrimp to pan and seasonings for taste. I typically add salt and dried minced onion. Add remaining butter.
- Once mushrooms are thoroughly caramelized — they’ll look golden brown throughout — remove mushrooms from pan on to plate and flip shrimp. Remove rice from microwave and flip bowl down to plate.
- After another minute or two, flip the shrimp to see if they’re done thoroughly. The sides should be opaque and the heads a pinkish-orange color. Remove shrimp and plate.
- Bon Appétit!