Cooking always looks like it requires effort. That’s why people go out to eat so often.

Part of the allure of effort depends on presentation. If something looks beautiful on a plate, most assume it took days to craft the recipe and ingredients to perfection.

I prefer to use my microwave, but that doesn’t mean I skimp out on delicious meals right in my apartment.

In today’s no effort eat, restaurant quality-shrimp is paired with minute rice and cheap portabella mushrooms to created a threesome made in foodie heaven.

Shrimp with Caramelized Mushrooms a la Fresh Madison Market

Makes 1 serving (We know you’re probably alone)

Ingredients/ Materials

  • 7 frozen “easy-peel” shrimp, which is typically on sale at Fresh Madison Market.
  • 1/2 cup instant rice
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2-3 mini portabella mushrooms, which is also sometimes on sale for 3/$5 at Fresh, but one package will only cost $1.67 if bought individually.
  • 1/4 tablespoon butter
  • Seasonings to taste
  • 1 frying pan
  • 1 fork
  • 1 spatula
  • 1 knife
  • 2 bowls

Instructions

  1. Prior to heating the pan, combine 1/2 cup rice and water in bowl, microwave for 3 minutes. Cut mushrooms stem-up into thin slices. Thaw shrimp by placing them in bowl under running water for a minute, then peel off shell from sides and bottom.
  2. Place half of butter in pan and set it on a high heat stove-top. Wait until it crackles.
  3. Add cut mushrooms and fleck of water into pan, stir occasionally with spatula.
  4. Once one side of mushrooms are a golden brown, add shrimp to pan and seasonings for taste. I typically add salt and dried minced onion. Add remaining butter.
  5. Once mushrooms are thoroughly caramelized — they’ll look golden brown throughout — remove mushrooms from pan on to plate and flip shrimp. Remove rice from microwave and flip bowl down to plate.
  6. After another minute or two, flip the shrimp to see if they’re done thoroughly. The sides should be opaque and the heads a pinkish-orange color. Remove shrimp and plate.
  7. Bon Appétit!