Cooking always looks like it requires effort. That’s why people go out to eat so often.

Part of the allure of effort depends on presentation. If something looks beautiful on a plate, most assume it took days to craft the recipe and ingredients to perfection.

I prefer to use my microwave, but that doesn’t mean I skimp out on delicious meals right in my apartment.

No effort eats: Quick, easy omeletteAs shown in previous columns, I exert no effort whatsoever in my cooking. My ratio of microwave to oven use Read…

In today’s no effort eat, restaurant quality-shrimp is paired with minute rice and cheap portabella mushrooms to created a threesome made in foodie heaven.

Shrimp with Caramelized Mushrooms a la Fresh Madison Market

Makes 1 serving (We know you’re probably alone)

Ingredients/ Materials

7 frozen “easy-peel” shrimp, which is typically on sale at Fresh Madison Market.

1/2 cup instant rice

1/2 cup water

2-3 mini portabella mushrooms, which is also sometimes on sale for 3/$5 at Fresh, but one package will only cost $1.67 if bought individually.

1/4 tablespoon butter

Seasonings to taste

1 frying pan

1 fork

1 spatula

1 knife

2 bowls

Low Balance Bites: For Badgers on a budget, eat off campus at Ha Long BayConsistently eating at restaurants close to campus is convenient, but it can get boring after your fifth run to QQs Read…

Instructions