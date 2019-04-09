The first Saturday of April each year, the Warner Park Community Recreation Center holds SpringFest, an arts and crafts fair.

SpringFest features more than 80 midwestern crafters. On display, you can find jewelry, baskets, garden art, cards, pottery, woodwork and a variety of other unique items. All the items featured are handmade by the vendors.

The Warner Park Community Center hosts two arts and crafts fairs every year, one in April and one in December. While the one in December is focused mainly on selling holiday goods, SpringFest is themed around both spring and, specifically, Easter.

The fair itself took up the majority of the community center, spanning more than seven rooms, including the large gymnasium. Each room housed a variety of stands set up with homemade goods. The gymnasium housed the majority of the stands with a few very interesting vendors.

Of those vendors, Pat Hall sold beautifully decorated eggs, painted in the style of traditional Ukrainian egg decoration. Pat also writes children’s books, which she sold, and does frequent demonstrations about the art of egg decoration.

April 13, Orange Tree Imports is hosting one of Pat’s demonstrations, with an Egg Art Contest following the workshop.

Another notable vendor, Sweet Sorrel, sold homemade cards focused on representing people of color.

Other vendors sold intricately designed homemade goods like quilts, personalized fairy houses for gardens, a variety of terrariums and much more.

A few stands in the center, including a popcorn stand, were raising money for charities focused on issues like cancer awareness.

The Warner Park Community Recreation Center was packed with people looking to buy unique items for themselves or as gifts for the upcoming holiday and interact with the people who live in their neighborhood. Though the fair is a bit tough to reach from campus, it is definitely a large part of the Warner Park community.

If you missed the SpringFest Arts & Crafts Fair this year, the Warner Park Community Center holds another arts and crafts fair during the holiday season, titled HolidayFest. This year, HolidayFest will take place Dec. 7.