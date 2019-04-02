Being a college student comes with a lot of stereotypes. The typical quick and cheap foods eaten by students are no exception. If you’re living in a closet passed off as a dorm room with nothing except a microwave, maybe the stereotypes are true.

Whether you need a break from classic mainstays in your college diet or are desperately craving a cheat day from your healthy lifestyle, turn to these elevated options of the classics that can be found locally in Madison.

How Madison restaurants are leading the way in environmental sustainabilityFocusing on sustainability efforts is by no means a new idea, but local Madison restaurants are taking steps to protect Read…

Stereotypical Food #1: Mac and Cheese

Let’s face it, Easy Mac was practically created for students living in a dorm. Though a cup of Easy Mac never fails to satisfy, Graze brings a whole new level to delicious with their mac and cheese. Baked with 10-year aged cheddar and herbed breadcrumbs, this decadent dish is a crowd pleaser. And an additional bonus, pulled pork can be added to the cheesy goodness.

A bowl of mac and cheese from Graze will make you rethink that next pack of Easy Mac you are tempted to buy. At $10 a bowl, this elevated food option remains a tasty treat for lunch, dinner or as a snack. While you’re there, stay for the homemade, warm, gooey chocolate chip cookies and milk.

Stereotypical Food #2: Cup Noodles

Ramen noodle soup in a cup is a classic. But thanks to the relatively new Strings Ramen on North Frances Street, Cup Noodles just got a major makeover. Strings Ramen serves homemade egg noodles in a variety of soup bases. Unlike Cup Noodles, the broth and the noodles are just the beginning. These bowls topped with protein and veggies pack major flavor.

Three microwave-only recipes to get you and your bank account through midtermsWatching my Wiscard balance dwindle throughout the semester continues to be one of my most terrifying daily occurrences. When I Read…

Stereotypical Food #3: Chicken Fingers

Nitty Gritty leaves sad dining hall chicken nuggets in the dust with their options. Besides being known as a place for deliciously greasy burgers, Nitty Gritty also gives chicken fingers a run for their money. A fried chicken sandwich on a pretzel bun offers a more sophisticated take on the standard chicken patties found under heat lamps at Gordon’s. Pick your poison of flavor, there’s no such thing as a bad fried chicken sandwich.

Getting the most bang for your buck: Ha Long Bay

For those who haven’t ventured out to Ha Long Bay on Willy Street, they have no idea what they are missing. Asian food is by no means a college mainstay, but Ha Long Bay has earned its place on this list. An order from Ha Long Bay is almost guaranteed to be enough food for two meals. Leftovers — now this is starting to sound more typical. A personal favorite is the Pad See Eew, a mound of cloud-like, fluffy, sweet soy noodles with tons of broccoli, carrot and your choice of protein. The leftovers are by far the best part.

After four month wait, Ha Long Bay is back and stronger than everAfter a shocking car accident shut down neighborhood favorite Ha Long Bay for four months, the restaurant has reopened late Read…

Late Night Munchies: Tornado Room

When that late-night slice of pizza just won’t cut it anymore, Tornado Club’s late-night menu has got you covered. Served exclusively from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Tornado Club’s typically pricey menu becomes college-student affordable for steak, burgers, heaping portions of cheese curds and more. A fan favorite tends to be the steak sandwich — but be aware this popular choice sometimes runs out before 1 a.m. Try heading to the lower level seating for some serious jazz-like ambiance.

Quick Eats: Food Carts

Whether you want a step up from chicken fingers, a fancy grilled cheese sandwich or a taste of a cuisine you don’t typically indulge in, the food carts on Library Mall have more than enough options. Unique to Madison, a trip to the food carts is something to not miss out on. A personal favorite is a toss-up between the spring roll at Fresh Cool Drinks or a gourmet panini from Toast.

Madison’s food scene is vibrant and diverse. The constraints of dorm-room living are no challenge to the range of options in walking distance on and around campus. Easy Mac and Cup Noodles aren’t going anywhere — temporarily leave the stereotypes aside to see what Madison has to offer.