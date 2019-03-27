A student-run production of the Spring Musical Theatre Cabaret is set to run March 29 and 30 at the Mitchell Theater in Vilas Hall.

Thirty-two student actors, singers and musicians will collaborate to perform a selection of scenes and songs from an array of musicals.

The show is lead by four student directors — Josie Brandmeier, Benjamin Liupaogo, Nick Pavelic and Bryanna Plaisir — each of whom play a role in the show outside their directing duties.

Brandmeier, Pavelic and Plaisir all assume singing roles in the show, while Liupaogo is the pianist and conductor for the band.

Altogether, 32 students contributed to make the show come to life. Aside from the performers and directors, the show used the help of a props master, lighting designer, sound designer and six band members. In total, seventeen singers will enjoy their time in the limelight.

The students have been planning the show since November 2018 and rehearsing since mid-February. The show is designed to not have one distinct meaning, and will instead showcase a variety of musical theater.

All seven scenes and 21 songs originate from musicals, and the audience may recognize content from musicals including “Hamilton,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Tick, Tick, Boom!” among others.

The Spring Musical Theatre Cabaret will also perform music from lesser-known shows, so those who attend could be exposed to a variety of music. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. both March 29 and 30.