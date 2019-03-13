Graduate student Eric Ford’s solo exhibition “Pink” is on display this week at the seventh-floor gallery in the Humanities building.

The exhibit is part of Ford’s three-year master of fine arts degree program. Each week, a new graduate student presents their work to the public as a conclusion to the rigorous studio art program. Both the seventh-floor gallery and the Art Lofts gallery on North Frances Street will serve as exhibit spaces for the students. This series kicked off March 9 and will be active until April 25.

‘Synthetic Impressions’ exhibit compares social perspectives of graffitiTim Jorgensen held a reception for his art exhibit, “Synthetic Impressions” Wednesday for the public in the seventh-floor gallery in Read…

The master of fine arts degree program explores what it takes to make art, all while providing education in art history and other relevant fields. Students, including Ford, present their research through these solo exhibit endeavors. After they receive a master of fine arts degree, students can choose to continue their education in pursuit of a Ph.D.

Ford’s exhibit featured stark minimalism — both sides of the gallery had large open doorways, and posted to the wall was a small sign titled, “Pink.” While the look of the sign matched the exhibit, the text, which resembled graffiti, made me question what the message of the exhibit.

Postmadison art displays alumni work, shows UW influenceEach day, the University of Wisconsin shapes and sculpts its students in ways that are both professionally and personally impactful. Read…

Stepping inside, the relatively large gallery space was filled with abstract, pink sculptures. From fences to free-standing sculptures to pieces attached to the wall, the gallery space was filled without being overcrowded. Though the sculptures looked wooden, I was shocked to discover everything was crafted from styrofoam.

The details in the design gave subtle clues to the texture. The fence had imprints of different lines and shapes and the smaller, free-standing sculptures played with texture as well.

The choice to create the entire exhibit in pink was a bold one. While certain pieces were more abstract, the fences and the pile of pink “wooden” beams made it look like a modern work zone.

Ford’s exhibition will be on display until March 15, where viewers can form their own interpretations of his work. Additionally, a closing reception will take place Wednesday night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.