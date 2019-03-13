Flying Buffaloes performed with character Tuesday night, showcasing their rock n’ roll music rooted in country.

The group made a stop on their tour in Madison to visit the High Noon Saloon, one of several stops remaining before their tour concludes in March.

Their band is made up of five members –

Johan Stone, lead vocals/guitar/keys

Barry Stone, lead vocals/bass

Jordan Harazin, lead vocals/guitar/pedal steel

Tommy Leland, lead guitar

Danny Pratt, drums

Barry Stone kicked off the concert, and once the music took off, it was hard not to feel in sync with each band member.

Leland was especially energetic, and played his guitar alongside Johan Stone’s. Their style embodied the perfect mix of rock and country peppered with hints of folk.

Although their lyrics were not politically focused, they used their music as a public forum to express their ideas and beliefs.

“We want to use our voice to be a positive force,” Pratt said.

The group said they play their music the way they want, and they use their lyrics to express social issues.

During their song “Lady Liberty,” Johan Stone sings “Lady Liberty waves goodbye as the children hear their mothers cry.”

In addition to their own music, they covered songs like “Ramblin’ Man” by the Alman Brothers.

Although High Noon Saloon is great for socialization, the audience couldn’t help but stay focused on the Flying Buffaloes. The bar wasn’t full, but it was an extremely upbeat and energetic concert, especially since the audience could engage directly with the musicians. Leland embodied this, smiling with the crowd and posing for photos and videos.

None of the performers lost their energy, and they all brought a unique twist to traditional country music. Their music was very approachable, and you don’t have to be a hardcore rock n’ roll or country fan to really enjoy their tunes.

“It’s hard to listen to new music sometimes because you don’t know what to trust,” Leland said. “But people out there can trust us. It’s real.”