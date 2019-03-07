As we continue to endure midterm season it can seem as if the days are dragging on and the weekend will never come. Luckily, there are tons of free and fun activities around campus this weekend. Take this list to help you cleanse your mind or procrastinate on whatever studying you don’t want to do.

Friday, March 8

Aquaman screening at the University of Wisconsin Union South Marquee Cinema at 5:30 p.m.

UW’s men’s tennis versus Nebraska at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium at 5:30 p.m.

“War of the Buttons” screening in 4070 Vilas Hall (UW Cinematheque) at 7 p.m.

An International Women’s Day celebration in Union South at 7 p.m.

Hot Flash Dance Party at PRISM, formerly Plan B, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Spaceballs” screening at the Marquee Cinema at 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Poetry Out Loud State Finals at the UW Extension Pyle Center at 12 p.m.

“The Old Maid and the Thief,” a radio one-act opera at UW Music Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Slam Poetry Finals at the Black Arts Matter Festival held at Madison Public Central Library at 7 p.m.

Wind Fest in Mills Hall, located in the Humanities Building at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 10