In the midst of ominous midterms and the depths of winter doldrums, sometimes the easiest thing to do is completely throw yourself into academics, or even shut down entirely and sleep until they are over.

In actuality, neither are particularly healthy. In times like these, it’s best to spend your weekend doing something fun (and free) around Madison instead! Here is a list we compiled to rid you of some midterm winter blues.

‘Global Get Down’ shows great camaraderie, while venue comes up shortThe University of Wisconsin Memorial Union serves many purposes. Within its walls, students can study, eat at a variety of Read…

Friday, March 1, 2019

Free Art Friday: Thank you cards at Wheelhouse Studios in Memorial Union, 5-7 p.m.

Pop Culture and Politics with Kara Brown at Varsity Hall in Union South at 7 p.m.

Big Wes Turner’s Trio at the High Noon Saloon at 5 p.m.

Madison Classical Guitar Society Showcase Night at Lakeside Street Coffee at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, 2019

Empowering People to Break the Bias social justice workshop at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1:30 p.m. (RSVP by Friday.)

Dane County Indoor Farmers’ Market at the Madison Senior Center, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

“Boy Erased” at the Marquee Cinema in Union South at 8 p.m.

‘Portrayals of Primal Forces’ displays beautiful, naturalistic work at Union SouthUniversity of Wisconsin alumna Nicole Shaver’s exhibition “Portrayals of Primal Forces” will line the walls of Union South’s Gallery 1308 Read…

Sunday, March 3, 2019