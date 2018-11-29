Wine and beer store, Table Wine, in the Atwood neighborhood, will be closing early Monday, Dec. 3 to host a yoga class benefiting the Madison Reading Project.

The MRP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing literacy programs and books to children and families in the Madison area who don’t have consistent access to those services. The organization collects books relevant to and appropriate for young children as well as teenagers. Those books are then given to schools, community centers and other places families frequent.

The project relies heavily on book donations to meet this criteria, putting much of their additional resources into other learning opportunities and events for these children.

‘A Quiet Place’ creates tension, exhilarating experience for horror genre fansConsider all of the small gestures you go through during your daily routine. This may include brushing your teeth, washing Read…

In addition to collecting and distributing books, the group works with schools, other nonprofit organizations and agencies to sponsor these opportunities for children to advance literacy skills through reading groups. They pick a different staff-favorite book each month to be featured and read together at these story times.

They also organize book giveaway events where children can pick a book to take home and enjoy.

If you can’t make it to the event but still would like to contribute, there are alternatives. New and gently used book donations that are appropriate for younger children and teens are often accepted. Their Middleton donation center is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A Meaningful Monday: Don’t forget to breatheSometimes I forget to breathe. I’ll be hurrying out the door toaster waffles in hand or washing my face before Read…

They also take direct donations on their website and through the mail. Every bit helps and can make a difference in a child’s learning and development. Volunteers are welcome to assist in sorting through their book donations, organizing book drives and working their events.

The class will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are $12 in advance, and it is recommended to buy them online, over the phone or in person to secure a spot. After the class, beverages will be provided for all to enjoy. All the proceeds of the event will go to MPR.

What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to give back to the community and enjoy some wine?