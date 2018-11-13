November Netflix Movie Recommendations

You ever just want to throw on a movie so you don’t have to talk to anyone? No, that’s just me? Alright … well, whatever the reason is, here are some Netflix recommendations. Sorry I missed October.

‘Truth or Dare’ brings horror, gore, suspense in frightening modern psychological thrillerImagine a game of truth or dare with your friends. You can find out their secrets or make them do Read…

“Face/Off”

“Face/Off” is one of many insane 90s action movies that would never get made today — what a shame. The film stars John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, who both play an FBI agent and the world’s most powerful criminals. Confused? I’ll do my best to explain.

Travolta begins the movie as Sean Archer, an FBI agent chasing super criminal Castor Troy played by Cage. Archer is able to successfully capture Troy, but only after Troy plants a bomb in an unknown location somewhere in Los Angeles. The FBI is desperate to find the location of the bomb, so they decide to surgically remove both Troy’s and Archer’s faces, and put Castor Troy’s (the criminal) face onto Sean Archer (the FBI agent). Then, Archer can go undercover as Castor Troy into the prison to find the location of the bomb.

Yeah, the FBI is horrible at interrogating in this movie. Inevitably, Castor Troy is able to escape, but with Sean Archer’s face. So now, Travolta is playing the criminal disguised as the FBI agent while Cage is the undercover FBI agent as the criminal. Did I mention that this movie HAS A 92% ON ROTTEN TOMATOES? To go along with the well-constructed plot, there are some incredible shoot-outs and a great prison break scene. It’s really a sight to behold.

Movie Review: BlacKkKlansman opens up doors for discussion about race, CharlottesvilleIn an accolade to last year’s Charlottesville riots, “BlacKkKlansman,” based on a true story, opens up the door for a Read…

“Set It Up”

2018 is the year Netflix figured out how to balance original movies worthy of funding. Later this year, they will release “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “Roma,” two critical darlings each directed by Oscar winners (the Coen brothers and Alfonso Cuarón). Along with more movies to fill the “Award-Winning Movies” section, they started funding movie genres not being released in theaters anymore, like romantic comedies.

“Set It Up” was a surprising delight, telling Netflix to continue making these types of movies, not “Bright 2.” There is nothing game changing about this film, it follows the same criteria as many romantic comedies in the past. Two extremely likable leads — who happen to give break out performances — and surround them with an extremely fun supporting cast.

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell play two assistants who are trying to set up their crazy bosses so they will spend less time at their offices. If the explanation of the “Face/Off” plot gave you a headache, this film is probably the move. Taye Diggs, Lucy Liu, Meredith Hagner and Pete Davidson (yea yea) round out the supporting cast in a fun movie that delivers laughs and some adorable moments.