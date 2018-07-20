Returning for its 13th year, Pitchfork Music Festival is set to bring Union Park R&B, indie rock and soul with names like Lauryn Hill and the War on Drugs.

Pitchfork will host more than 40 bands for an expected 60,000 attendees July 20-22.

Coming six months off its Grammy-winning album, A Deeper Understanding, The War on Drugs will bring its rich and layered music with songs like “Pain,” “Holding On” and “Strangest Thing.”

“Pain” will hit the audience in the feels with its sensual, yet relatable tune. The song depicts an internal struggle and will make the audience members solemnly nod their heads while listening to the ending emotional solo.

Just as impassioned, “Holding on” will make audience members want to belt along with lead singer Adam Granduciel while holding on to their neighbor.

The War On Drugs is set to play on the second day of the festival at 7:25 p.m.

On a completely different note, Lauryn Hill is expected to make the audience want to come on stage and dance lightheartedly with throwback songs like “Doo-Wap (That Thing),” and “Ex-Factor.” Just like Hill, her performance will be fun and flirty — and you better get used to it.

Hill’s performance is part of her tour, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary World Tour. She’s slotted to end the festival at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available at Pitchfork’s website. We’ll be there. Why won’t you?