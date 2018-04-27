Though it was practically snowing in Madison just a minute ago, summer is vastly approaching right after we all get through the finish line of final lectures and exams. Whether you’re going back home for the summer, spending more time in Madtown, or hitting up the beach, a speaker is a packing necessity. With bearing the speaker comes the responsibility of also providing the tunes to put all of your friends into a great mood.

There’s no better way to let loose with your friends than to dance and sing along to hip-hop, pop and neo-R&B songs while absorbing the sun rays that have been dearly missed in Wisconsin for the last eternity of a school year.

A mixture of upbeat and traditional hip-hop rhythms plus more chill instrumentals make up this diverse playlist featuring artists including Eric Bellinger, Kehlani, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj and Khalid. These tracks will elicit a feeling of bliss that is only ever felt when school is out and responsibilities are minimal.