On Wednesday, April 25, Bravo and Willie Mac along with other local artists KEYZ, Shon Mil and Genesis Renji, will be performing at The Frequency in Madison. It is sure to be a hype night, same as the last SOE x LUM show, filled with loud music, dancing and people living it up.

If you have never been to The Frequency, this would be the time to go, especially as the decade-old venue will be shutting its doors at the end June. The Frequency has played host to many up and comers as they tour early on — notable acts including Macklemore and The Lumineers — and hopefully this show is just the starting point for this crop of artists too.

With the school year wrapping up, students head off to their respective jobs for the summer and for Bravo and Willie Mac this means that they’ll be able to focus solely on their music. This will be the last semester for each of them at the University of Wisconsin.

Bravo, aka Nick Coleman, dropped his debut project, Bravo Blvd., a 7-track long project showcasing a diverse range and solid flows. Bravo began seriously experimenting with music during his freshman year at UW, putting together cover tracks and getting fantastic feedback.

From there, he locked himself in his room during the summer between his freshman and sophomore year, where the plan began to fully take place. Becoming comfortable performing on a stage in front of a live crowd is a process — luckily Bravo had Lucien Parker as a mentor.

Lucien is a rapper from Minneapolis who attended UW briefly before leaving to pursue his musical passions. So far, Bravo has been able to either attend or perform at numerous nationally-renowned artists shows, such as Yung Gravy, Taylor Bennett and J.I.D.



Being able to watch these artists is inspiring, providing Bravo affirmation that he is on the right path and that if he continues to grind — he can make it to that stage someday and have a young cat looking up to him. He just dropped a new song, titled “Cinderella,” in advance of the show Wednesday — providing fans yet another reason to head out to see him.

Willie Mac, also known as Mckinley Clemons, started performing from a very young age in his adopted hometown Marin County, California. He released a couple of compilation playlists on Soundcloud and is planning on dropping his debut EP this June.

He is currently working on growing the buzz around the lead singles he has released for the EP, building up the content around the music to better provide a full roll-out. His goal is to create one big bundle that’s ready to go in a full-out press when the time comes.

“I’ve been performing damn near my whole life”, Willie said about his history creating music/art and performing live. “My first song was called ‘Salvation’ and that shit was not good,” but after grinding for almost six years on music there has been noticeable improvement.

So far, his self-described biggest moment came last summer when he sold out a show at the Sweetwater filled with kids from his high school class — getting to show off just how far he had come in front of an adoring crowd. It is still early in his journey, and there are still many peaks yet to come.

So come out and support them as they rock the stage in Madison one more time, the doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online beforehand at the events Facebook page or at the door. Give these artists the hometown love they deserve.