An ideal album to play with the broskis, Smokepurpp and Murda Beatz drop the 20-year-old’s second studio album, Bless Yo Trap.

In a combination of interesting lyrics and fire production, Smokepurpp and Murda Beatz are close to being on the right track of creating innovative trap rap. The album title refers to traps, locations where drug deals usually take place and Smokepurpp intends on blessing traps all over with this new release.

Relatively new to the game, Omar Pineiro takes the stage name Smokepurpp and makes a name for himself on SoundCloud. Pineiro went viral with his track “Audi” off his first studio album Deadstar, which he released about a year ago. Receiving more than 40 million plays on the streaming platform, the Miami-born rapper is surprising the world with his hits.

In anticipation of the new album, Pineiro released “123” and “Pray (feat. A$AP Ferg),” and those tracks already have more than 1 million plays. Jump to Spotify, the rap artist has 10s of millions of streams on the platform. It’s obvious Pineiro is making it big, despite only being active in the trap rap scene for less than a year.

Shane Lee Lindstrom, known by his stage name Murda Beatz, is the hip-hop record producer who collaborated with Pineiro on the album. In the past, Lindstrom has made a name for himself by working with well-known rap artists such as Migos, Drake, Gucci Mane and many more.

Teaming up with Pineiro on his latest release, the Canadian producer grounds each track with chilling beats and moving melodic lines. Simple and concise, they complement the rapping Pineiro lays out.

Though popular on multiple streaming platforms, Pineiro’s lyrics don’t provide anything new, as he raps about the usual sex, money and fame — oh, and don’t forget about the weed. The song “Big Dope” idealizes the drug through the chorus line, “I smoke big dope.” It’s a bit repetitive, and any listener will now always know what he’s smoking.

I would like to hear keyboard interludes on his next album. “Pockets” includes something similar to what I’m looking for, and the beats Lindstrom provides enhance the tune.

The song encompasses the fact girls are materialistic and want to sleep with Pineiro because his “pockets are a lil’ bigger.” I respect Pineiro for noting he doesn’t approve of gold diggers, as people really shouldn’t, but you’d be surprised at how some people are desperate for sex.

“Do Not Disturb” features Lil Yachty and Offset, in a thrilling track with mad beats. While Lil Yachty didn’t receive much success with his Lil Boat 2, the songs in which he’s featured, especially the one in this album, show off how sick his flow can really be.

Both Lil Yachty and Pineiro rap about fame and women, which reflects the theme of the album, but in this track specifically, the rappers sound like they have fun exchanging verses, which is what will ultimately capture listeners to groove along.

Bless Yo Trap is currently trending, and if you haven’t listened to it yet, now is the time to check it out.

Rating: 3.5/5