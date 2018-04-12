Known for his mixtapes and EPs, Famous Dex, or Dexter Gore Jr., just released his first studio album, Dex Meets Dexter — with a fresh take on trap rap with captivating chorus lines and innovative beats. The Chicago rapper collaborates with Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky and Diplo but stuck to his guns with primarily solo work.

Hits like “PICK IT UP” featuring A$AP Rocky and “JAPAN” carry the album’s popularity, and works like “LIGHT” featuring Drax Project and “PROVE IT” show the spectrum of Famous Dex’s talent, as they have catchy melodies and meaningful lyrics.

The 24-year-old pursued music after the death of his mother in September 2014. He’s collaborated with Rich The Kid since and signed onto the self-made label, Rich Forever Music — the first rap artist to do so. Since then, he’s signed on Atlanta Records and 300 Entertainment. The relatively new rapper has extreme potential, and judging by his track record he’s headed in the right direction.

The opening track “DMD” presented the album very successfully. Famous Dex repeatedly rapped “Dex meets Dexter,” introducing the title of the album in an obvious fashion. The simple tune to the track comforts listeners and encourages them to keep listening — waiting to see what the hype is about. And Famous Dex delivers.

Originally released on SoundCloud last October, “PICK IT UP” has been certified gold by RIAA. With more than 100 million streams on Spotify, the song made it big with an intricate melody back-lining rapping and singing.

When I ask people if they’ve heard of Famous Dex, the answers I receive lean towards the fact that he’s not well known. But when they listened to this song, individuals realized Famous Dex lives up to the fame labeled in his name. Exchanging verses with A$AP Rocky, the song grasps the attention of listeners and really makes you want to get up and dance.

“JAPAN” was released prior to the album, and Instagram personality Roy Purdy started the #JapanChallenge — receiving more than 3 million views on Instagram — encouraging dancers to remake his video dancing to the song. The lyric, “I just popped a xan, 50,000 in Japan” alluded to selling out shows in Japan, as well as battling his addiction to the anti-anxiety benzodiazepine Xanax.

He boasted about his Louboutin shoes: “I ain’t doin’ no playin’, these red bottoms, not no vans,” though he has a love for the Vans shoe, the skater-branded pair to which he attributes his identity. “JAPAN” represents Famous Dex’s personality as a rapper. If Famous Dex continued to produce songs like “JAPAN” and “PICK IT UP,” there’s no doubt he’ll be hitting the top 10 on Billboard soon.

I look forward to future works by this hip-hop artist. Slowly making his way to the top, his first studio album has great variety — perfect for someone who wants to invite different listeners to his music.

Rating: 5/5