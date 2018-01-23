We all know what it feels like to become sick of music that we’ve been streaming on repeat after a while. And a new year is the ultimate excuse to explore fresh new songs.

If you aren’t a die-hard hip-hop fan, rap music can seem intimidating when you’re on the outside looking in. But if you’re tired of the same old radio hits, immersing yourself in the rap genre isn’t that bad of an idea as there are many talented artists that deserve more attention and appreciation.

If your usual favorites include artists like The Script and Sam Smith, the profanity you’ll experience in rap might be off-putting at first, but I swear you’ll find at least one song you enjoy.

This Hitlist consists a specialized rap microcosm that will ease you into the explosive universe of powerful musical poetry. It’s great for “beginners” because it sounds more similar to pop music, and makes the whole genre more accessible. So, stop being afraid of rap music and throw on this Hitlist in honor of a new year and a new you.