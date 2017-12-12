Detroit native Marshall Mathers, more commonly known by his stage names Eminem and Slim Shady, dropped a new single Thursday entitled “Untouchable.”

If you need to think about who the title is referring to, the song is probably written for you. “Untouchable” discusses the prevalence of racism, police brutality and white privilege in today’s America.

Eminem starts the first verse by rapping from the perspective of a white police officer shouting “hands up.” He explains how cops have become fearful of black men in society based on the stereotypes they learn that never stem from personal interactions.

Eminem states how the bad cops make it harder for the good cops to do their job. He suggests we’re living in a time warp because race relations have remained consistently unequal in this country since its foundation.

Next, he speaks as a young black male and a poor/working class individual. The struggles that these groups face on a daily basis seem to be incomprehensible to the “untouchables.”

Eminem recognizes the importance of speaking up for others who cannot do so successfully on their own. He calls attention to Black Lives Matter and Colin Kaepernick.

At one point in the song he states, “Throughout history, African-Americans have been treated like shit. And I admit, there have been times where it’s been embarrassing to be a white boy.”

The song is unique of its kind, because it is written by a white man. Eminem exemplifies how white people in America should be doing something with the privilege they automatically have from birth solely for being white.

Many people will not like what Eminem says in the song. They will say they don’t like his rhetoric or that it makes them uncomfortable. To Eminem, all I have to say is: Keep it up.

Eminem’s ninth studio album Revival drops for the public Dec. 15. The track list includes features from many notable artists including Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and many more.

