Migos released their video for “Motorsport” on Dec. 7, which shows the trio, along with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, in a high-end mechanic shop surrounded by hot-rod cars and neon lights.

Directing-duo Bradley and Pablo created the video, along with Migos’ lead man, Quavo. Within the first 15 seconds of the song, Quavo is seen wearing a black sport jumpsuit with neon yellow highlights and text that reads “HUNCHO” — a tease at the name of a Quavo and Travis Scott collaboration album. Quavo made himself the center of attention in the video, but something else got a great deal of attention: product placement ads.

Within the first minute of the video, Hype Energy drink, Lyft and Beats all make appearances, and 30 seconds later, Mig Vapor shows itself.

G-Eazy collaborates with girlfriend Halsey to create love story music videoG-Eazy released a homemade-style music video for his track “Him & I,” which shows him and his girlfriend, Halsey, running Read…

Offset follows Quavo’s style of clothing as he shows up in a white jumpsuit with upside-down text spelling his name. As he continues to rap his verse, Cardi B makes her silent appearance as a computer screen reads, “Malware Detected,” or, Cardi B is about to go off.

As opposed to Quavo, who rapped his verse alone, Cardi B raps with Offset next to her. This is no surprise — they’re engaged, and her lyrics are mainly about him.

Cardi proves her rapping creativity when she sings, “You heard she gon’ do what from who?” which is reminiscent of her, “Now she say she gon’ do what to who?” line from “Bodak Yellow.”

Her verse finishes with a high-energy dance move as she replicates the popular chorus from the song “Gasolina.” As if one powerful female feature wasn’t enough, viewers are graced with a shot of Nicki Minaj with pink box braids that run all the way to the floor. Viewers first see Minaj from the rear, where they see her infamous booty that seems to constantly be getting bigger.

Minaj stands out in the video — as opposed to rapping her verse in the same room as Migos and Cardi B did, she is in a white room that has not been seen before. She also diverts from the sports jump suit theme and wears a metal and latex getup.

Reel Sounds: Lil Uzi Vert creates dark images of love, death on latest music videoLil Uzi Vert’s music video for “The Way Life Goes Remix,” which features Nicki Minaj, touches on the topics of Read…

After making a reference to Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO TOUR Llif3,” Minaj continues to rap about how she is the superior queen of rap. A little awkward with another female rapper being featured in the song.

With quick camera cuts and strange body poses, Minaj looked more like the old Nicki than her newly found self. The pink hair took her back to her Pink Friday days, and the futuristic outfit was something she would have worn back in 2011.

The shortest verse of the song goes to Takeoff, which is to be expected. He is viewed as the least important member of the group. Let’s not forget the incident where DJ Akademiks almost caused a fight to break out when brought up the idea that Takeoff was completely left off of the hit track “Bad and Boujee.”

As the video comes to a close, Migos and Cardi B are seen standing on a rooftop with the bright neon lights of a city’s skyline behind them. Before the video’s close, the city is seen from far away as four flying cars exit the city and zoom past the screen.