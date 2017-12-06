Lil Uzi Vert’s music video for “The Way Life Goes Remix,” which features Nicki Minaj, touches on the topics of depression, relationships and suicide.

The Grammy nominated rapper expresses himself in visuals of seduction, bondage and murder, but his fans seem to enjoy it — the video has already surpassed three million views on YouTube in just two days.

He is first depicted sitting on the ground of a forest with a thick rope strapped around his body, holding him down to a tree. He lazily mouths along to the lyrics as if he is tired, hopeless or in a daze.

Beautiful aerial visuals of trees, flying birds in the sky and a setting sun juxtapose the storyline that is quite dark. Minaj comes into play as the antagonist, adorning a sexy zip-up bodysuit as she sings in a rustic cabin with what appears to be the rest of the leftover rope from tying up Lil Uzi. It also must be stated that her eyebrows are looking quite fierce.

Both Lil Uzi and Minaj adorn very expensive jewelry despite being in the middle of nowhere. But despite Lil Uzi looking as if he was deserted in the forest, he is not alone. A grey pitbull that is chained back just a few inches from his face viciously barks at him while he looks as if he is so sad with his life that he is not even affected.

Another woman, perhaps Minaj’s accomplice or hit woman, struts through the woods in an all-black outfit as she teases Lil Uzi a bit by touching his lips and getting closer and closer to him. Then, she suffocates him to death and digs his grave.

There had been an image of an already dug grave flashing earlier on in the video while there was still daylight, but it is only until the sun sets that this seductress/assassin comes to put Lil Uzi out of his misery.

Aside from the actual content of the story, the cinematography is executed quite well as the visuals are clear and the frames are cut with precision. This production really pulls you in through its story and use of imagery — so much in fact that it might distract you from the actual lyrics or content of the song.

If you’re looking for something to watch in between study breaks to calm you down from the all too real stress of finals, this video might in fact heighten your anxiety as the anticipation for Lil Uzi Vert’s final destiny can be unnerving.