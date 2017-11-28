Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.
Tuesday, 11/28
A Place At The Table at the Multicultural Student Center Lounge, 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE with Wiscard
First Annual Black Barbie Drive at the Campus Women’s Center, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. until Dec. 12, Donation
Wednesday, 11/29
Whitney with Ne-Hi at the Majestic Theatre, doors 7:30 p.m./show 8:30 p.m., $18
Craving variety show at Art In, 7-9 p.m., $10 suggested donation
Thursday, 11/30
Paint Nite at Lakeside Street Coffee House, 7 p.m.-T.B.D., $45
Spring Awakening at Bartell Community Theatre, 7:45 p.m.- T.B.D., $18 ADV./$22 DOS
The Jag at North Street Cabaret, 8-11 p.m., $5 cover
Friday, 12/1
IT (2017) showing at The Marquee, Union South, 5:30-8 p.m., FREE
Madtown Poetry Open Mic at Mother Fool’s, 8-9:30 p.m., FREE
Yung Gravy with Lucien Parker at The Sett, 9-11:5p p.m., FREE
Saturday, 12/2
LiNK Fan Decorating event at the Wheelhouse Studios, 1-4 p.m., $5
Delta Rae at the Majestic Theatre, 8:30-11:30 p.m., $36-$69
Open Mic Mixer: Melanin Speaking & The Madison Review at ZuZu Cafe, 7-9 p.m., FREE
Sunday, 12/3
The White Buffalo with Alice Drinks The Kool Aid at the High Noon Saloon, doors 7 p.m./show 8 p.m., $18 ADV / $20 DOS
54th Annual Hoofer Ski and Snowboard Resale at Union South, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Prices vary
Monday, 12/4
Mentoring Connections Donation Drive at Madison-area Urban Ministry, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Donation
Textiles and Fashion Design 2017 Fall Showcase at the Ruth Davis Design Gallery, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., FREE