Imagine what it would be like to perform with your siblings everyday for a career. For Natalie, Meegan and Allison Closner, that’s the daily reality — and they love it.

“There’s a lot of energy to it because we know each other so well,” Meegan said.

This ability to connect creates something truly powerful. It is hard to categorize Joseph as just one genre, but the band often hears themselves described as pop-folk, according to Meegan.

Their lyrics are honest and give people from all walks of life something to relate to. Their inspiration comes from multiple sources which is displayed by each sister’s versatile tastes in music. When asking about the group’s musical influences, each sister had something different to say.

Natalie likes Death Cab for Cutie and all sorts of jazz music while Allie likes Paramore’s song “All I Wanted.”

“I listen to a lot of country, like early 2000s country radio,” Meegan said. “Our inspirations come from everywhere.”

The band has been busy traveling during the last year with a spring performance at Coachella and a television debut on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” in June. As festival season came to a close, the group stopped by Lollapalooza and then continued to tour in the fall.

They have already taken off for another North American headline tour with special guest Liza Anne. The tour focuses on their most recent album, I’m Alone, No You’re Not which came out last September.

At the beginning of this month, the band also released a last-minute seven track EP before the start of the tour. Stay Awake was released on Sept. 8 and is currently available on a number of music services including Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play. After their new release, Joseph is feeling on top of the world.

“People have been responding really well,” Meegan said.

It is impressive that they were able to debut the EP so quickly and still display such raw feelings. But since their inspirations are numerous, they have no trouble creating authentic songs that people can relate to.

“It’s all about getting really honest and writing what we feel,” Meegan said.

Whether it’s a conversation they had, or a feeling one of them had, one of the sisters will come up with a song and they work together from there.

In addition to the original tracks, Stay Awake also includes two covers of older songs seen in a new light. One is the 1980’s hit “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears. In its original form, the song is so pop that not everyone really listens to the words like they should. The band thought it was a great time to revamp the track.

“The lyrics are still so pertinent to today,” Meegan said.

The band will continue their North American tour and will surely increase their fan base. Keep an eye out for them at next year’s summer festivals, as their schedule is sure to be fully booked.