The University of Wisconsin’s Art 376 class brought their original photography to the Overture Center’s Playhouse Gallery on September 2.

The featured student artists, Daleney Keshena, Tehan Ketema, Kendra Lange, Alex Motl, Xiaoyue Pu, Johnson Vang and Jeremiah Zuba, learned about and experimented with 35mm film cameras to create the distinctive images seen on the gallery’s walls.

The classical title, Aisthetikos Cuvare — or rather, Aesthetic Curves — references the natural curves in our world. According to the exhibition’s statement, “Our world is made up of curves, appearing in nature, architecture and on the body. The artists explore the subtle ways in which curves animate the aesthetics of our daily lives.”

The title was chosen due to the “old fashioned,” traditional nature of the photography style, using developed film instead of digital photography.

The exhibit itself featured an array of black and white photographs, ranging in subject matter and mood. While some of the still-life photos felt solemn and even gloomy, others showed beautiful, little life moments.

One piece by Xiaoyue Pu, entitled “Her Body,” follows the theme of the exhibit through depicting the curves of the female form. The contrast between the figure’s pale skin and shadows creates a harmonious, aesthetically pleasing image.

Another piece, “Aether” by Jeremiah Zuba, shows a carefree image of a woman prancing through quiet woods. The image feels both hopeful and joyful, depicting perhaps a fall scene.

Johnson Vang’s “Black Petals” shows a flower blooming into dark shaded petals. The image, both gothic yet docile in nature, reveals the duality of nature. The piece itself is captivating, yet it depicts a scene you may pass every day outside.

The display lighting of the exhibit further dramatizes each piece — the spotlights make each stand out as separate moments in time. Electronic Theater Controls made the lighting display possible, along with Madison Community Foundation’s Art Access Fund.

Each piece is also available for sale with prices ranging from about $300 to $350 a photograph.

Through simplicity and traditional photography styles, the exhibit creates a profound message about the symbiotic relationship between beauty and everyday moments.

The exhibit will remain at the Playhouse Gallery until October 29.