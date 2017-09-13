With the start of the second week of classes, students are coming to the sad realization that summer is officially over. Luckily, the weather has remained hot and sunny, but that won’t be the case forever.

As the season begins to change, forget about those high-energy songs that you rock out to during summer — they’ll cause nothing but nostalgia. Check out this list of slower melody songs that will help with the transition process from summer to fall.

  1. “Clouds” — BØRNS
  2. “Take Me to Church” — Hozier
  3. “Jackie and Wilson” — Hozier
  4. “Mother Earth” — Banks
  5. “Location” — Khalid
  6. “Too Good At Goodbyes” — Sam Smith
  7. “Valerie” — Amy Winehouse
  8. “Trouble” — Cage the Elephant
  9. “Buzzcut Season” — Lorde
  10. “Glamour Child” — Moonrise Nation
  11. “Kiss From A Rose” — Seal
  12. “Ophelia” — The Lumineers
  13. “Breezeblocks” — alt-J
  14. “Home” — Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
  15. “Landslide” — Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham
  16. “Fire and the Flood” — Vance Joy
  17. “Dirty Paws” — Of Monsters and Men
  18. “Skinny Love” — Bon Iver
  19. “Believe” — Mumford & Sons
  20. “Tomorrow Never Came” — Lana Del Rey

 

 