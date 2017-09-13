With the start of the second week of classes, students are coming to the sad realization that summer is officially over. Luckily, the weather has remained hot and sunny, but that won’t be the case forever.

As the season begins to change, forget about those high-energy songs that you rock out to during summer — they’ll cause nothing but nostalgia. Check out this list of slower melody songs that will help with the transition process from summer to fall.

Tori Amos gets personal in politically charged new album, Native InvaderNo stranger to the music scene, Tori Amos released her fifteenth studio album, Native Invader, on September 8 — a Read…