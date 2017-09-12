Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.
Tuesday, September 12
WUD Music presents: Jay Som with Stef Chura and Soccer Mommy at Memorial Union, 8-11 p.m., FREE
Dinos & Donuts at LGBT Campus Center, 5-8 p.m., FREE
Wednesday, September 13
Spoon at the Pabst Theater, 8-10 p.m., Prices vary
Student Org Fair at the Kohl Center, 5-8:30 p.m., FREE
Thursday, September 14
Trivia night at the Adamah, 6 p.m., Prices vary
Richard Davidson book reading at A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m., Free
Aqueous at the Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $12 or 15
Friday, September 15
Madison World Music Festival at the Terrace, 4 p.m., Free
Attic Jams at the Nomad World Pub, 9 p.m., $5
Pie Extravaganza Welcome Event at The Crossing, 2-4 p.m., Free admission
Saturday, September 16
Madison World Music Festival, locations vary, 2 p.m., Free
Bubble Tea Social at Upper House, 3-6 p.m., Free
Capitol Square ghost walk, 7:30-9 p.m., $21
Sunday, September 17
San Fermin with Briana Marela at the High noon Saloon, 8:30 p.m., $15
Willy Street Fair parade on the 900 block of Willy St., 11 a.m., Free
Monday, September 18
Com Truise at Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m., $18 or 20
Vagabon with Nnamdi Ogbonnaya at Der Rathskeller, 8-11 p.m., Free