People gather and socialize in a recently-renovated section of seating at the Memorial Union Terrace at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as dusk falls to night following a spring sunset on June 2, 2016. In the background is the Terrace's new performance stage and Lake Mendota. (Photo by Jeff Miller/UW-Madison) Courtesy of Jeff Miller/UW-Madison

Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.

Tuesday, September 12

WUD Music presents: Jay Som with Stef Chura and Soccer Mommy at Memorial Union, 8-11 p.m., FREE

Dinos & Donuts at LGBT Campus Center, 5-8 p.m., FREE

Wednesday, September 13

Spoon at the Pabst Theater, 8-10 p.m., Prices vary

Student Org Fair at the Kohl Center, 5-8:30 p.m., FREE

Thursday, September 14

Trivia night at the Adamah, 6 p.m., Prices vary

Richard Davidson book reading at A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m., Free

Aqueous at the Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $12 or 15

Friday, September 15

Madison World Music Festival at the Terrace, 4 p.m., Free

Attic Jams at the Nomad World Pub, 9 p.m., $5

Pie Extravaganza Welcome Event at The Crossing, 2-4 p.m., Free admission

Saturday, September 16

Madison World Music Festival, locations vary, 2 p.m., Free

Bubble Tea Social at Upper House, 3-6 p.m., Free

Capitol Square ghost walk, 7:30-9 p.m., $21

Sunday, September 17

San Fermin with Briana Marela at the High noon Saloon, 8:30 p.m., $15

Willy Street Fair parade on the 900 block of Willy St., 11 a.m., Free

Monday, September 18

Com Truise at Majestic Theatre, 8 p.m., $18 or 20

Vagabon with Nnamdi Ogbonnaya at Der Rathskeller, 8-11 p.m., Free