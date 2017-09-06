DJ Khlaed is set to play an exclusive, free concert for University of Wisconsin students on Monday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The event, scheduled to take place at the Kohl Center, will be sponsored by Mentos gum. The company promised UW-Madison freshman and Mentos “brand ambassador” Sam Jeschke a free concert in exchange for handing out 43,000 bottles of Mentos gum in six days.

Jeschke, with 43,000 Mentos bottles and a website, SamHasMentosGum.com, completed the challenge on September 5 at an incoming student event at Camp Randall, according to Host Madison.

To attend, students must present a valid student I.D. to the Kohl Center ticket office starting September 16 at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and in exchange will receive one free ticket.

Students can continue receiving their complementary concert tickets at this location during business hours until September 18, when in-person ticket distribution will move to the McGinnis Family Athletic Ticket Office of Camp Randall from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Ticket distribution will remain at this location until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 6.

Students must provide both a Wiscard and valid ticket on October 30 in order to enter the concert. Damaged or stolen tickets cannot be replaced.