Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.

Tuesday, September 5

Memorial Library Tour at the lobby of Memorial Library, 3-4 p.m., FREE

“Unsound Methods” exhibition by Daniel Atyim at the Class of 1925 Gallery, 7 a.m.-10 p.m., FREE

Wednesday, September 6

Badger Fest at Union South, 11 a.m.-3p.m., FREE

Tank and the Bangas with Sweet Crude at the Terrace, 9-11:15 p.m., FREE

Thursday, September 7

UW Kickoff Blood Drive at Gordon Dining and Event Center, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., FREE

Campus Farmers Market at Union South, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., FREE

Faculty Exhibition at Art Lofts, all day, FREE

Friday, September 8

Late Night at TK with Intellectual Ratchet at Tavernakaya, 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m., $5 cover

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the Majestic, 9 p.m.- 12 a.m., $12 advance/ $16 DOS

Free Art Friday – Decorate your Abode at Wheelhouse Studios, 5 p.m.-9p.m., FREE

Saturday, September 9

Snake on the Lake festival at the Frequency, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., FREE

Foster the People at the Orpheum, 8 p.m.- TBA, $13.50-$47.50

Summer Concert Series at 100 N Caroll, 5-7 p.m., FREE

Sunday, September 10

Yoga with Cats at Cat Cafe Mad, 11 a.m.- 12 a.m., Price of admission

JVN Day 5th Annual Hip Hop Festival: The Reverb at Sellery Residence Hall Courts, 12-5 p.m., FREE

Monday, September 11

9/11 Commemoration Art Benefit at Yellow Rose Gallery, 7-10 p.m., FREE

Whiskey Autumn at The Frequency, 8:30 p.m.- TBA, $5