Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.

Tuesday, May 2

Be the Change Bash at Gordon Dining and Event Center, 5 p.m., price unlisted

Lewis Del Mar at High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m., $14

Wednesday, May 3

Acid Mothers Temple at The Frequency, 7:30 p.m., $12

Thursday, May 4

Black Music Ensemble at Wisconsin Union Theater, 8:30 p.m., FREE

Scott H. Biram at The Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $12

Friday, May 5

Peter Krsko Exhibition Opening at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 5-9 p.m., FREE

Froth at Der Rathskeller, 9 p.m., FREE

Manic Focus at Majestic, 9 p.m., $18

Saturday, May 6

UW Cinematheque: Special Presentations at Union South, 7 p.m., FREE

Laura Marling at Majestic, 9 p.m., $20

Sunday, May 7

Malcolm London at The Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $10

Monday, May 8

Frontier Ruckus at The Frequency, 8 p.m., $12