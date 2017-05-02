Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.
Tuesday, May 2
Be the Change Bash at Gordon Dining and Event Center, 5 p.m., price unlisted
Lewis Del Mar at High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m., $14
Wednesday, May 3
Acid Mothers Temple at The Frequency, 7:30 p.m., $12
Thursday, May 4
Black Music Ensemble at Wisconsin Union Theater, 8:30 p.m., FREE
Scott H. Biram at The Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $12
Friday, May 5
Peter Krsko Exhibition Opening at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 5-9 p.m., FREE
Froth at Der Rathskeller, 9 p.m., FREE
Manic Focus at Majestic, 9 p.m., $18
Saturday, May 6
UW Cinematheque: Special Presentations at Union South, 7 p.m., FREE
Laura Marling at Majestic, 9 p.m., $20
Sunday, May 7
Malcolm London at The Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $10
Monday, May 8
Frontier Ruckus at The Frequency, 8 p.m., $12