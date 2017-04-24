Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.

Tuesday, April 25

ANNUAL JAZZ FESTIVAL with Linda Oh, bass at Humanities, all day, FREE

Build A Terrarium at Memorial Union, 7-8 p.m., $19.50

Wednesday, April 26

Crystal Garden feat. Boyd Tinsley of Dave Matthews Band at The Frequency, 7:30 p.m., $12

UW Dance Department 90th Anniversary Festival at Lathrop Hall, all day, price unlisted

Open Mic Night at Der Rathskeller, 8-11 p.m., FREE

Thursday, April 27

Chazen Museum Charity Gala at Chazen Museum of Art, 5:30 p.m., FREE

Flint Eastwood at The Frequency, 8 p.m., $10

Cashmere Cat at the Majestic, 9 p.m., $20

Friday, April 28

Open Mic Night at Allen Centennial Garden, 5-8 p.m., FREE

Manhole Sketch Comedy Show at Wisconsin Union Theater, 8:15 p.m., FREE

The Jayhawks at the Majestic, 9 p.m., $35

Saturday, April 29

Middle Child: Photographs by Alex Orellana at Chazen Museum of Art, all day, FREE

UW CHORAL UNION & UW SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA at Humanities, 8 p.m., $15/$8

Hurray for the Riff Raff at High Noon Saloon, 9 p.m., $18

Sunday, April 30

Threads Fashion Show at Madison Masonic Center, 4 p.m., students $15, general admission $25

Lea Salonga at Wisconsin Union Theater, 7:30 p.m., $30

CAAMP at The Frequency, 8 p.m., $10

Monday, May 1

Chancellor’s Undergraduate Awards Ceremony at Union South, 7 p.m., price unlisted