Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.
Tuesday, April 25
ANNUAL JAZZ FESTIVAL with Linda Oh, bass at Humanities, all day, FREE
Build A Terrarium at Memorial Union, 7-8 p.m., $19.50
Wednesday, April 26
Crystal Garden feat. Boyd Tinsley of Dave Matthews Band at The Frequency, 7:30 p.m., $12
UW Dance Department 90th Anniversary Festival at Lathrop Hall, all day, price unlisted
Open Mic Night at Der Rathskeller, 8-11 p.m., FREE
Thursday, April 27
Chazen Museum Charity Gala at Chazen Museum of Art, 5:30 p.m., FREE
Flint Eastwood at The Frequency, 8 p.m., $10
Cashmere Cat at the Majestic, 9 p.m., $20
UW art student connects personal experiences with ancestral background in latest exhibitA realm of limitless white space, white noise and silvery-snowfall is the result of months of craftsmanship and dedication by Read…
Friday, April 28
Open Mic Night at Allen Centennial Garden, 5-8 p.m., FREE
Manhole Sketch Comedy Show at Wisconsin Union Theater, 8:15 p.m., FREE
The Jayhawks at the Majestic, 9 p.m., $35
Saturday, April 29
Middle Child: Photographs by Alex Orellana at Chazen Museum of Art, all day, FREE
UW CHORAL UNION & UW SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA at Humanities, 8 p.m., $15/$8
Hurray for the Riff Raff at High Noon Saloon, 9 p.m., $18
Sunday, April 30
Threads Fashion Show at Madison Masonic Center, 4 p.m., students $15, general admission $25
Lea Salonga at Wisconsin Union Theater, 7:30 p.m., $30
CAAMP at The Frequency, 8 p.m., $10
Monday, May 1
Chancellor’s Undergraduate Awards Ceremony at Union South, 7 p.m., price unlisted