Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.
Tuesday, April 18
Wire-Wrapped Cabachon Jewelry at Wheelhouse Studios, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., $19.50
The Wooks at the Majestic, 7:30 p.m., $10
Wednesday, April 19
Open Mic Night at Der Rathskeller, 8 to 11 p.m., FREE
Blackbear at the Majestic, 9 p.m., $20
Thursday, April 20
The Underpants at Vilas Hall, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20
King Sunny Ade and His African Beats at Wisconsin Union Theater, 8 p.m., $28
Friday, April 21
Sweet Crude at The Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $10
Space Jesus at the Majestic, 9 p.m., $12
Saturday, April 22
Annual Varsity Band Concert with Mike Leckrone at the Kohl Center, 7 p.m., $23
WHY? w/ TBA at The Sett, 9 p.m., FREE
80s vs 90s: Music Video Battle of the Decades at the Majestic, 9 p.m., $5
Sunday, April 23
Paper Bird at The Frequency, 8 p.m., $12
Intro to Crochet at Union South, 5 to 8 p.m., $24.50
Monday, April 24
Team Trivia at Union South, 8 to 10 p.m., FREE
