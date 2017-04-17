Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.

Tuesday, April 18

Wire-Wrapped Cabachon Jewelry at Wheelhouse Studios, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., $19.50

The Wooks at the Majestic, 7:30 p.m., $10

Wednesday, April 19

Open Mic Night at Der Rathskeller, 8 to 11 p.m., FREE

Blackbear at the Majestic, 9 p.m., $20

Thursday, April 20

The Underpants at Vilas Hall, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20

King Sunny Ade and His African Beats at Wisconsin Union Theater, 8 p.m., $28

Friday, April 21

Sweet Crude at The Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $10

Space Jesus at the Majestic, 9 p.m., $12

Saturday, April 22

Annual Varsity Band Concert with Mike Leckrone at the Kohl Center, 7 p.m., $23

WHY? w/ TBA at The Sett, 9 p.m., FREE

80s vs 90s: Music Video Battle of the Decades at the Majestic, 9 p.m., $5

Sunday, April 23

Paper Bird at The Frequency, 8 p.m., $12

Intro to Crochet at Union South, 5 to 8 p.m., $24.50

Monday, April 24

Team Trivia at Union South, 8 to 10 p.m., FREE

