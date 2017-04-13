Through the stress of midterms and impending finals, there is one glisten of hope proving summer is almost here — the release of the Summerfest lineup. Every year around this time, Summerfest releases the full performing lineup for the summer music festival, and this year’s list surely did not disappoint. Here’s a playlist featuring some of 2017’s performing artists to get you excited.
1. “Never Be Like You” (feat. Kai) – Flume
2. “Real Thing” – Zac Brown Band
3. “Back To Earth” (feat. Fall Out Boy) – Steve Aoki
4. “Closer” – Tegan and Sara
5. “Free Fallin’” – Tom Petty
6. “Drunk On You” – Luke Bryan
7. “Work This Body” – WALK THE MOON
8. “Brand New” – Ben Rector
9. “80’s Films” – Jon Bellion
10. “Kill Your Heroes” – AWOLNATION
11. “Fresh Eyes” – Andy Grammer
12. “You Lie” – The Band Perry
13. “Somewhere On a Beach” – Dierks Bentley
14. “No Broken Hearts” (feat. Nicki Minaj) – Bebe Rexha
15. “Toothbrush” – DNCE
16. “Outlaws” – Alessia Cara
17. “Break Up Every Night” – The Chainsmokers
Take a look at Summerfest’s full lineup:
