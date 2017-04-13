Through the stress of midterms and impending finals, there is one glisten of hope proving summer is almost here — the release of the Summerfest lineup. Every year around this time, Summerfest releases the full performing lineup for the summer music festival, and this year’s list surely did not disappoint. Here’s a playlist featuring some of 2017’s performing artists to get you excited.

1. “Never Be Like You” (feat. Kai) – Flume

2. “Real Thing” – Zac Brown Band

3. “Back To Earth” (feat. Fall Out Boy) – Steve Aoki

4. “Closer” – Tegan and Sara

5. “Free Fallin’” – Tom Petty

6. “Drunk On You” – Luke Bryan

7. “Work This Body” – WALK THE MOON

8. “Brand New” – Ben Rector

9. “80’s Films” – Jon Bellion

10. “Kill Your Heroes” – AWOLNATION

11. “Fresh Eyes” – Andy Grammer

12. “You Lie” – The Band Perry

13. “Somewhere On a Beach” – Dierks Bentley

14. “No Broken Hearts” (feat. Nicki Minaj) – Bebe Rexha

15. “Toothbrush” – DNCE

16. “Outlaws” – Alessia Cara

17. “Break Up Every Night” – The Chainsmokers

Take a look at Summerfest’s full lineup: