The band The Big Moon recently released their first full-length album April 6. Titled Love in the 4th Dimension, the set of songs they’ve curated is eclectic and has interesting lyrics that delve into seriously artistic territory.

The first two tracks on the album, “Sucker” and “Pull the Other One,” make for a powerful start, setting the tone with heavy guitar instrumentals fused with the lead singer’s distinctive voice.

Then, “Cupid” deviates slightly from the first two tracks, starting off with a relatively slower, more sentimental tone. It quickly picks up, however, with more intense, aggressive vocals, mirroring the sound in the initial tracks.

Similarly, “Formidable” is moderately slower, with an emotional theme. The lyrics, “Hi, I’m not invisible / I’m on your side […] Yeah let me heal your battle scars,” speak the desire to help someone recover from lost love and support them. Despite this change of pace, toward the end of the song there is still a moment of tension, abandoning its quieter nature.

“The Road” sets itself apart as well, with a sprightly beat in the beginning of the song that sounds like someone tip-toeing around. It also stands out for its lyrics, which emphasize personal growth and self-awareness, through the words, “I don’t know why people can change / I know I’m not the same.”

Toward the end of the album, “Silent Movie Susie” takes on a playful sound. Then, “Love in the 4th Dimension,” the track the album is named for, has a mysterious quality about it. The sound is certainly consistent with the rest of the album and is representative of what a listener can expect from the collection of songs as a whole.

Overall, the album has a successfully executed mix of upbeat, energetic songs and slightly slower, relaxed songs. The sound is nostalgic as well, marginally reminiscent of ‘90s music.

The Big Moon demonstrates its distinctive identity and that it stands apart from much of the modern music with Love in the 4th Dimension.

Rating: 4/5