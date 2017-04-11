Tuesday 4/11
Travel Adventure Cinema – My Private Italy at The Marquee Cinema, 7:30 p.m., $13
Line Breaks Festival Film Screenings at the Chazen Museum of Art, 7 p.m., FREE
Wednesday 4/12
Lit Fest: Spoken Word Open Mic at Der Rathskeller, 8 p.m., FREE
Underground Experiments Music and Art Showcase at Cheba Hut, 3 p.m., FREE
Thursday 4/13
Fin Zipper with Trophy Dad and greenhaus at the High Noon Saloon, 9 p.m., $5
Womxn, Race & Class in the Media: Lilo & Stitch at the University of Wisconsin Student Activity Center, 6:30 p.m., FREE
Late Harvest at Nomad World Pub, 7:15 p.m., $5
Friday 4/14
The Velveteins with greenhaus at Memorial Union, 9 p.m., FREE
I Love The 90s Tour at the Alliant Energy Center, 7:30 p.m., $45-$85
Laughs Off The Square at 100state, 6 p.m., FREE
Saturday 4/15
Vundabar with Slow Pulp at Der Rathskeller, 9 p.m., FREE
TransLiberation Art Coalition Art Show at the High Noon Saloon, noon, FREE
Lil Wayne at the Orpheum, 8 p.m., $85-$215
Sunday 4/16
MSC Student Organization Summit at the Multicultural Student Center, 4 p.m., FREE
Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen Museum of Art, 2 p.m., FREE
Monday 4/17
Team Trivia at The Sett, 8 p.m., FREE
Spread the Word to End the Word at East Campus Mall, noon, FREE