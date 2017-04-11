Tuesday 4/11

Travel Adventure Cinema – My Private Italy at The Marquee Cinema, 7:30 p.m., $13

Line Breaks Festival Film Screenings at the Chazen Museum of Art, 7 p.m., FREE

Wednesday 4/12

Lit Fest: Spoken Word Open Mic at Der Rathskeller, 8 p.m., FREE

Underground Experiments Music and Art Showcase at Cheba Hut, 3 p.m., FREE

Thursday 4/13

Fin Zipper with Trophy Dad and greenhaus at the High Noon Saloon, 9 p.m., $5

Womxn, Race & Class in the Media: Lilo & Stitch at the University of Wisconsin Student Activity Center, 6:30 p.m., FREE

Late Harvest at Nomad World Pub, 7:15 p.m., $5

Friday 4/14

The Velveteins with greenhaus at Memorial Union, 9 p.m., FREE

I Love The 90s Tour at the Alliant Energy Center, 7:30 p.m., $45-$85

Laughs Off The Square at 100state, 6 p.m., FREE

Saturday 4/15

Vundabar with Slow Pulp at Der Rathskeller, 9 p.m., FREE

TransLiberation Art Coalition Art Show at the High Noon Saloon, noon, FREE

Lil Wayne at the Orpheum, 8 p.m., $85-$215

Sunday 4/16

MSC Student Organization Summit at the Multicultural Student Center, 4 p.m., FREE

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen Museum of Art, 2 p.m., FREE

Monday 4/17

Team Trivia at The Sett, 8 p.m., FREE

Spread the Word to End the Word at East Campus Mall, noon, FREE