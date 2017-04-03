It was a beautiful, sunny weekend full of outdoor activities and laughter with friends. Now, it’s a Monday, and it’s raining. Plus, it’s been cloudy all day. What could be more sad than the beginning of the work/school week after a weekend like that? Nothing. That’s what I thought. We might as well reflect today’s mood — or a mood hardened by Wisconsin weather —through a playlist. Here goes:
- “Loveless” — Lo Moon
- “Lake Superior” — Bien Bien
- “Ivy” — Frank Ocean
- “Lonely Lullabies” — Kweku Collins
- “Lost in The Light” — Bahamas
- “Truth” — Alexander
- “Black Moon” — Wilco
- “Michicant” — Bon Iver
- “Lighthouse” — Patrick Watson
- “Sim Sala Bim” — Fleet Foxes
- “Light Upon the Lake” — Whitney
- “Every Time the Sun Comes Up” — Sharon Van Etten
- “Slip” — Elliot Moss