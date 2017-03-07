Madtown refuses to slow down. Here are some upcoming events The Badger Herald recommends to keep you up to speed.

Tuesday 3/7

Corrections exhibition at Memorial Union, all day, FREE

WOC Week: Intersectionality & Feminism Writing Workshop at Union South, 5:30 p.m., FREE

Wednesday 3/8

What Can Art Do? exhibit at Gallery 7 of Humanities, 6 p.m., FREE

Thank A Badger Day Free Coffee or Tea at Union South, Dejope and Gordon Dining, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., FREE

A playlist to distract you from Mother Nature’s teasingWell, global warming has served us a heaping plate of warm weather in February, and now we are all disoriented Read…

Thursday 3/9

Learn to Ballroom Dance event at the Chazen Museum of Art, 5:30 p.m., FREE

Slow Pulp “EP 2 ” Release Party at The Frequency, 8:30 p.m., $5-$8

Global Café: Carnaval at the Multicultural Student Center, 4:30 p.m., FREE

Friday 3/10

Directress Film Festival: Girl Asleep (2015) at the Marquee, 8:30 p.m., FREE

Friday Fish Fry at The Crossing, 6 p.m., $10

Madtown’s Got Madtalent at CoffeeBytes, 7 p.m., FREE

In Photos: Madison’s top chefs cook up support for PorchlightThe rain and fog didn’t stop executive chefs from some of Madison’s top restaurants from coming out to support Porchlight Tuesday Read…

Saturday 3/11

Wisconsin men’s hockey vs. Ohio State at the Kohl Center, 7 p.m., $20-$24

A Just Brunch at Slow Food, 11 a.m., $5

Directress Film Festival: Certain Women (2016) at the Marquee, 3 p.m., FREE

Sunday 3/12

The Madison Shamrock Shuffle at State Street, 10 a.m., $35-$40

Papadosio with Jaw Gems and Red Rose at the Majestic, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15

UW Symphony Orchestra performance at Mills Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m., FREE

Monday 3/13

Team Trivia at The Sett, 8 p.m., FREE

Expressionist Portrait Painting at the Wheelhouse Studios, 6 p.m., $24.50